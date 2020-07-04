To celebrate American Independence Day, a Boulder-based national cannabis company is shifting to all-American suppliers, Terrapin announced.
Besides home grown, you could say, the company's packaging suppliers — Pennsylvania-based Drug Plastics and California-based SunGrown — are also ensuring its materials are sourced in the U.S.
The Colorado company cited the difficult economic times brought on by COVID-19 in making the commitment.
“We’re a family-owned American business that wants to support other family-owned American businesses," Chris Woods, the owner and chief executive of Terrapin, said in a a statement. "Ensuring that our packaging is sourced solely from the USA allows us to fulfill our commitment to lift this country, especially as we grapple with a difficult time in our nation’s history.”
Terrapin noted it has donated about $600,000 over 10 years in business to local causes.
“Since Terrapin’s inception, we have been committed to creating local jobs and supporting local businesses,” Woods stated. “’Planting local roots’ is more than just our mantra; it’s a mission. This is reflected in our commitment to local communities. When you purchase Terrapin products, you are supporting American labor. We’re proud of our pledge to this nation.”
