The Bureau of Land Management is taking public comments on environmental assessment for managing more than 1,870 miles roads and trails in Moffat and Routt counties.
The area encompasses 638,195 acres, the BLM said Monday.
“We developed these alternatives for Travel Management Area 3 after working with the public to learn how they are currently using the roads and trails in this area, and what they would like to see in the future,” Bruce Sillitoe, manager of the Little Snake Field Office in northwestern Colorado, said in a statement. “Public involvement is critical for helping us develop an effective travel network that enhances public access.”
Travel Management Inventory Area 3 includes Diamond Mountain, Browns Park, Cold Springs, Cross Mountain, Axial Basin, Williams Fork and Elk Springs. Other BLM areas are further along in their evaluation, the federal agency said Monday.
Comments will be taken until June 17. Maps and more information is available by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.