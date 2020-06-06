Saying the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd underscore the need for criminal justice and law enforcement reform, Bernie Sanders on Thursday endorsed Democrat Amy Padden's candidacy for district attorney in Colorado's 18th Judicial District.

In an online post and on social media, Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Colorado's March 3 presidential primary, said he was endorsing 10 candidates for district attorney and other prosecutorial positions who "understand that their job is not throwing people in jail but that their job is fighting for justice."

Padden, a former state and federal prosecutor and candidate for attorney general, is facing assistant DA Matt Maillaro in a primary for the seat held by term-limited Republican George Brauchler in the 18th Judicial District, which covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.

Said Sanders: “Amy Padden is a true progressive, running on a Criminal Justice reform platform, including combating mass incarceration, prosecuting hate crimes and police misconduct, and protecting immigrant communities. She has received the backing of Democrats and progressives across Colorado, as well as national criminal justice reformers.”

Thanking Sanders for his support, Padden called herself "the true progressive" in the race and vowed to bring "new leadership, real reform and accountability" to the south-metro judicial district.

Brauchler's chief deputy DA, John Kellner, is the only Republican running for the office, which has only been held by Republicans since the judicial district was formed in 1962.