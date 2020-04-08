Within hours of Bernie Sanders suspending his presidential campaign, a bevy of leading Colorado Democrats on Wednesday threw their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden for president, including the moderate senator who vied against Biden for the nomination.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser were among nearly two dozen current and former Colorado officials who endorsed Biden, calling the presumptive Democratic nominee the party's best chance to deny President Donald Trump a second term.
“Americans are asking two questions in this election: Who can beat Donald Trump, and who can get anything done? That candidate is former Vice President Joe Biden, and I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States," said Bennet in a statement.
Calling Biden "a proven leader who can bring Americans together and show that our best days are still ahead," Bennet, who ended his presidential campaign in early February after a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary, said the former vice president's "experience, temperament, and decency stand in stark contrast to those of Donald Trump, especially in these challenging times."
Added Bennet: “In the midst of a public health crisis and economic downturn, now more than ever we need an experienced leader to protect and guide our country. We are all united around the ultimate goal of defeating Donald Trump, and Joe is the person who will lead us there in November.”
Biden placed second behind Sanders in Colorado's Super Tuesday primary on March 3, the same night Biden jumped to a lead in delegates by winning 10 of the 14 states voting.
DeGette said she witnessed Biden's leadership style up close when she worked with him to pass major health care legislation.
“He was a steady hand who refused to let partisanship get in the way of getting big things done for our working families," she said in a statement.
"His ability to lead with science and put politics aside uniquely qualifies him to lead our country in this moment as we face dual economic and public health crises. Above all else, Joe believes in America, and what we can accomplish if we work together. Joe has what it takes to be our next President, and I will do my part to make that a reality."
“Joe Biden is ready to lead from day one, with a commitment to serving hard-working Americans, fighting for justice, and defending the rule of law," Weiser said in a statement. "I know firsthand that Joe will fight hard for what is best about America and am proud to endorse him.”
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement that Biden has "been there, leading the way" during some of the country's greatest fights.
"What we need right now is a strong and experienced leader who is also an honest decent person to bring us together and help us heal from the divisive and turbulent last four years," McCann said. "Joe is that leader and I enthusiastically endorse him for President of the United States.”
Other Coloradans endorsing Biden on Thursday, according to a release from the Biden campaign:
- Howard Arnold, Former Business Manager for United Association of Pipefitters, Plumbers, and Fire Sprinkler Fitters Rocky Mountain District Council
- Scott Baldermann, Denver Public School Board Member
- Janet Buckner, Colorado State Representative
- Terrance Carroll, Former Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives
- Mike Cerbo, Former Colorado State Representative and Executive Director of the Colorado AFL-CIO
- Juanita Chacon, Community Leader
- Nick Gradisar, Mayor of Pueblo
- Rollie Heath, Former Majority Leader, Colorado State Senate
- Josie Heath, Community Leader
- Edie Hooton, Colorado State Representative
- Jim Hooton, Environmental Community Leader
- Brad Laurvick, Denver Public School Board Member
- Dickey Lee Hullingorst, Former Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives
- Brandon Lloyd, Former NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver
- Kyle Mullica, Colorado State Representative
- Barbara O’Brien, Former Lt. Governor of Colorado, Denver Public School Board At-Large Member
- Brittany Pettersen, Colorado State Senator
- Ray Rivera, 2008 Obama for America Colorado State Director
- Robert Rodriguez, Colorado State Senator
- Dylan Roberts, Colorado State Representative
- Kerry Tipper, Colorado State Representative
- Debbie Willhite, Community Leader
