On the floor of the U.S. Senate Tuesday, Sen. Michael Bennet cited his home state's crimes and victories in making the case for the Democrats' police reform bill in Congress.
“Last week in Colorado — my state, a Western state, a purple state — we became the first state in America to pass a sweeping police accountability bill into law,” said Bennet. “It’s almost exactly like the one we have proposed here.
"We passed that bill 52-13 in the state House and 32-2 in the Senate … . Only two Republicans in the Senate voted against that bill. Every single Democrat voted for that bill. And that’s Colorado, out in the middle of the country. It sets a standard for what we need to do in Washington – which is to pass the Justice in Policing Act that Senator Harris and Senator Booker have put forward.”
Senate Bill 217 passed the Colorado legislature on June 13 and was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on June 19.
The bill was sponsored by Senate President Leroy Garcia of Boulder, Sen, Rhonda Fields of Aurora and Reps. Leslie Herod and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, both of Denver.
Bennet used the homegrown example to urge passage of the Justice in Policing Act, a bill Bennet is sponsoring with Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, two fellow former members of the Democratic race for president this year.
Bennet's office said the bill provides "comprehensive and enduring reform" to hold police more accountable in court for misconduct, while increasing data collection and improving practices and training.
"I remember well, Mr. President, when I first went to work for the city and county of Denver, one of the first tragedies that we had in the city at that time was the shooting of a young man named Paul Childs in Park Hill by police, under circumstances that should never have happened," Bennet began.
"That was almost 20 years ago. But these headlines haven’t stopped. If anything, matters have gotten worse."
The Childs case is playing a part in former Gov. John Hickenlooper's run for Senate. Hickenlooper was Denver's mayor when Childs, a mentally challenged 15-year-old was shot four times by police in July 2003 outside his mother's home holding a kitchen knife, about a month after Hickenlooper was elected. The mayor enacted major police reforms, though allegations of police abuse continued against the department, as taxpayers paid the cost of legal settlements.
Officer James Turney was given a 10-month suspension for procedural mistakes that led to Childs' death.
Bennet said the Republican measure doesn't go far enough. Senate Democrats have threatened to block the GOP bill led by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
"It doesn’t ban no-knock warrants, the same practice that led police to break down Breonna Taylor’s door and shoot her eight times in her own apartment," Bennet said in his address. "It doesn’t make it easier for families — like the family of George Floyd — to seek justice when their loved ones have been victimized by police brutality. It doesn’t even ban racial profiling, Mr. President.
"There is virtually nothing in this bill to respond to the families calling for justice, or to save lives from police practices that have no place in America in the year 2020."
Bennet’s office offered his remarks in full, as delivered:
I want to thank my friends Kamala Harris from California, and Cory Booker from New Jersey, for leading us in this fight for so many years.
I remember well, Mr. President, when I first went to work for the City and County of Denver, one of the first tragedies that we had in the city at that time was the shooting of a young man named Paul Childs in Park Hill by police, under circumstances that should never have happened.
That was almost 20 years ago. But these headlines haven’t stopped. If anything, matters have gotten worse.
And as the country has grappled with the pandemic over the last few months, I’ve heard a lot of people talk about how it’s revealed a profound sense of inequality in our country. How it’s exposed all this injustice in the United States of America.
We should not have needed a pandemic to expose the injustice that exists in the United States of America. It should not have taken a pandemic to alert people to the injustice in our country, because if you’ve been paying any attention...if you have listened at all to the Black voices in the United States of America...then you know these injustices have been with us for generations, and in the case of our law enforcement system, they have literally had life and death consequences for Black Americans. And it just keeps happening.
And one reason for that, Mr. President, the reason it keeps happening -- one reason that it happened to Ahmaud Arbery, or Breonna Taylor, or George Floyd, is that what happened to them would never happen to my three daughters. What happened to them would never happen to me.
It has never occurred to me once, when I’m walking around my neighborhood in Denver, that what happened to them could happen to me or my children. That’s what’s meant, in part, by white privilege -- a privilege that almost everybody in this chamber enjoys.
And I think we can never accept that we live in a country where one group of people is less safe than another for no reason other than the color of their skin. We have to refuse to accept it, but that’s the country in which we live.
And we have to acknowledge – finally – what Kamala Harris and Cory Booker and others have been telling us – that our criminal justice system in this country is broken.
Our long history of unequal treatment of poor and minority criminal offenders – especially Black Americans – has evolved into a system of mass incarceration unlike that of any other developed democracy.
A network of dystopian privatized prisons spreads across the land to house people who, in many cases, shouldn’t even be behind bars – who were convicted for infractions relating to things that are legal in the state of Colorado today.
According to Ta-Nehisi Coates’ definitive article on the subject of the United States mass incarceration, our country accounts for less than 5 percent of the world’s population but 25 percent of those who are incarcerated. Our closest competitor – and it’s hard to find one – our closest competitor is Russia, a virtual police state.
And in our country, there is nothing equal about who’s incarcerated. Black males between the ages of 20 and 39 are incarcerated at a rate 10 times the rate of their white peers.
Every one of these issues needs to be reexamined—informed not by ideology but by pragmatism and, most important, the moral commandments of a just society.
That is what the patriotic Americans in our streets...that is what the patriotic Americans in our streets and downtowns demand.
They’re not calling for one more commission.
They’re not calling for one more study. They are calling for real reform. That’s what people mean when they say, this moment calls for real reform. It’s what the people are saying in the streets.
And with respect to my colleagues on the other side, the proposal Senator McConnell has put forward doesn’t come close to meeting that test.
His bill, his proposal -- which is meant to paper this over and get through to another chapter, not address the issue -- his bill still allows the use of chokeholds, the same chokeholds that suffocated the life from Eric Garner.
It doesn’t ban no knock warrants, the same practice that led police to break down Breonna Taylor’s door and shoot her eight times in her own apartment.
It doesn’t make it easier for families -- like the family of George Floyd -- to seek justice when their loved ones have been victimized by police brutality.
It doesn’t even ban racial profiling, Mr. President.
There is virtually nothing in this bill to respond to the families calling for justice, or to save lives from police practices that have no place in America in the year 2020.
This is not a time for half-measures, for one more attempt to use talking points and legislative tricks to make it seem like we’re doing something, when we’re not.
And, the idea that the country isn't ready for a comprehensive approach -- I’m sorry, Mr. President -- and, the idea that the country’s not ready for a comprehensive approach, Mr. President, is not true. And I’ll yield to my colleague from Connecticut in just a minute.
Last week in Colorado – my state, a Western state, a purple state – we became the first state in America to pass a sweeping police accountability bill into law. It’s almost exactly like the one we have proposed here.
We passed that bill 52-13 in the state House and 32-2 in the Senate. 32-2. Only two Republicans in the Senate voted against that bill. Every single Democrat voted for that bill. And that’s Colorado, out in the middle of the country.
It sets a standard for what we need to do in Washington – which is to pass the Justice in Policing Act that Senator Harris and Senator Booker have put forward – because we will never heal as a nation, as a country, unless we confront and dismantle the systemic injustice and the systemic racism that still plagues America – running, as it does, in a straight line from slavery to Jim Crow to the redlining of our housing and banking system, to the mass incarceration that we have, to the prisons that Ta-Nehisi Coates refers to as the “grey wastes.”
As I said on the floor the other day, Mr. President, anyone who’s studied the history of our democracy knows how tough it is to make progress.
This struggle has always been a battle from the very beginning of our founding, between our highest ideals and our worst instincts as a country. And more often than not, the fulcrum of that battle from the founding until today has been race.
And progress on these lines has never been easy. It’s never come easy.
Among us are still people whose politics is aimed at stripping some citizens of their rights and opportunity, who despise pluralism, who succumb to fearful hatreds like racism, or who care nothing for anyone but themselves.
Their presence means that the rest of us – most of us – whom Martin Luther King Jr. called “the great decent majority,” must share an even deeper understanding of our patriotic obligation to our fellow Americans and to our republic.
And right now, that obligation means doing everything in our power to answer the call of Americans in our streets and downtowns – from D.C. to Denver, and beyond – who are calling for an America where no one is denied protection of the law, or justice, or their own life, because of the color of their skin.
