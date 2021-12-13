Axiom Politics, one of Colorado's premier lobbying firms, will merge with Husch Blackwell Strategies, headquartered in Jefferson City, Mo., on Jan. 1.
The newly merged firm will be known as HBS Colorado.
“This merger of the trusted team at Axiom Politics represents exactly how we want to expand, by partnering with great people who are the best in the business,” said HBS Chairman Andy Blunt. “I can’t think of a better way to end a considerable growth year for our firm than with the addition of Micki Hackenberger’s top-notch team in Denver.”
HBS has state capital offices in Arizona, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas, Wisconsin and a federal practice group in Washington, D.C.
"We are thrilled to join the HBS team and believe that the firm’s reach, credibility and commitment to clients aligns with our team’s values and will ensure a seamless transition as we navigate this merger," Micki Hackenberger said in a statement. "We are excited for what the future holds, and believe this merger is a continued step forward in ensuring our clients realize continued success in this state.”
HBS Colorado's team, led by Hackenberger, includes Erin Goff, whose legislative experience includes housing, real estate, land use, urban renewal, civil justice and municipal law; Lisa LaBriola, formerly chief of staff in the Colorado Senate; and Tamara Mohamed, previously director of community relations for the Aurora Chamber of Commerce.
Axiom Politics was once known as Axiom Strategies but rebranded several years ago to avoid confusion with a campaign firm based in Kansas City with the same name.
