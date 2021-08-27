The Arizona Republican Party chair and an outspoken border county sheriff are scheduled to join former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo for a fundraising brunch at a Douglas County castle next month to benefit GOP congressional candidate Laurel Imer.

Dubbed the America First fundraiser, the Sept. 26 event will feature Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona GOP, and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, along with their spouses, at the Dunafon Castle in Idledale. Tickets start at $75.

Imer is so far the only announced Republican candidate challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Arvada, who is seeking an eighth term representing the suburban 7th Congressional District in next year's election.

Ward, the osteopathic doctor and former Arizona state senator who lost a 2016 GOP primary bid challenging former U.S. Sen. John McCain, narrowly won re-election earlier this year to a second term heading the Arizona Republican Party, following an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. She's one of the organizers behind a controversial, ongoing audit of ballots in the state's largest county.

Lamb is serving his second term as sheriff. He served on Trump's Presidential Advisory Council of Border Sheriffs and is the author of of the recently released book "The American Sheriff."

Tancredo, who represented a suburban Colorado district for six terms and mounted a presidential campaign in 2008, has run for governor three times, once on the American Constitution Party ticket and twice as a Republican.

"When we were planning this event a couple months back we knew we needed America First voices to speak, and who better than these three," Weston Imer, who manages his mother's campaign, told Colorado Politics in a statement. "Sheriff Lamb and Congressman Tancredo both have been on the front lines of the border security fight for several years and Dr. Ward is on the front lines of the election integrity problems."

Perlmutter challenger hires former 'American Guns' reality TV star to handle fundraising The one-time star of a popular reality show about guns started work this week as the lead fundraiser for Colorado Republican Laurel Imer's bid…

+2 TRAIL MIX | Republican political prodigy banks on 'America First' strategy Ernest Luning catches up with Weston Imer, known as "the kid of the Trump campaign" in Colorado, who hopes some of that Trump magic can rub off on the long-shot bid of his mom, Laurel Imer, to unseat eight-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter.