This week, those who want to take a shot at redrawing Colorado's legislative and congressional boundaries can get their name of the list.
Applications are now being accepted to serve on the independent redistricting commission, a 12-member board to shape the state's current seven congressional districts and the 100 districts for the state legislature, between the overlapping House and Senate seats.
Those interested can learn more and apply by clicking here. Applications are open until Nov. 10.
The commissions are the product of amendments Y and Z that passed in 2018. In the past the legislature has redrawn the lines using the 10-year census figures to account for shifts in population. That gave outsized deference to incumbents and partisan wishes, tilted toward the parties in charge of the House and Senate, a suspect practice called gerrymandering.
An 11-member reapportionment commission that has drawn General Assembly maps in the past were appointed by legislative leaders, the governor and the chief justice of the state Supreme Court. As many as six members could be affiliated with the same party.
The new commissions will be equally split between Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated members.
The members will be picked by a lottery system screened by a panel of retired judges. For map revisions to pass, a super majority of eight commission members with at least two unaffiliated voters would be needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.