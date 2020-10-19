The Rev. Amanda Henderson is leaving her high-profile post as the executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, the politically active organization that represents a cross-section of faith leaders from across the state.
She is leaving to start an initiative at Iliff School of Theology at the Institute for Religion, Politics & Culture. Henderson has led the Interfaith Alliance for six years.
"I can say with full confidence that Amanda has timed this transition thoughtfully and set the organization up for continued success in the years to come," Dilpreet Jammu, president of the alliance board, told members in an email Monday morning. "In the weeks and months ahead, the Board of Directors will conduct a nationwide search for a new Executive Director.
"We will seek the input of key stakeholders as we seek to fill these very big shoes and identify a leader who will carry our legacy forward into a new and exciting chapter of work."
Henderson said the 25-year-old alliance has a solid foundation from which to continue to stick up for rights and equity as the state Capitol.
"We’ve worked each day to build communities where all can thrive," she wrote to members. "This work has been an incredible gift. I have had the opportunity to move in spaces that are deeply meaningful and have built relationships that have forever shaped me. I am grateful for your partnership in this work to build a more just Colorado."
She told Interfaith Alliance members her new job would build on their work.
"I will be working to help build a deeper understanding of the intersections of religion, politics, and culture so that we might shift the way we think, communicate, and develop policy effectively on vital political issues," Henderson wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.