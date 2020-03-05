Colorado stands to lose more than 13,000 workers if the U.S. Supreme Court sides with the Trump administration and ends the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, called DACA.
That's the new analysis of the immigrant advocacy group FWD.us using the state's number of enrollees in the government program, 14,460, and the unemployment rate.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to take up the Trump decision in June.
“In addition to the staggering moral costs that would result from the Supreme Court ending the DACA program and putting 700,000 young people at risk of deportation and separation from their families, it would force more than 13,000 hardworking individuals out of Colorado’s workforce," FWD.us state director Marissa Molina said in a statement. "We urge the justices to side with young people and families, and reject the Administration’s attempts to end this critical program.”
