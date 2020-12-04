Older Coloradans are lobbying congressional members to fight COVID-19, especially in nursing homes, and to defend Social Security benefits.
AARP Colorado is participating in the national organization's virtual lobby week.
Volunteers Thursday were still lining up online meetings with lawmakers, but so far Sen. Michael Bennet and Reps. Jason Crow of Aurora and Joe Neguse of Lafayette have scheduled time, a spokeswoman said.
AARP is waiting to hear back from Sen. Cory Gardner, Diana DeGette of Denver and Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs, she said.
The Colorado delegation also includes Reps. Ed Perlmutter of Arvada, Ken Buck of Windsor and Scott Tipton of Cortez.
“On behalf of our 670,000 members in Colorado, AARP Colorado is committed to fighting for bipartisan policies that will protect older Americans and their families as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its march across the country,” AARP Colorado state director Bob Murphy said in a statement. “It is crucial that Congress continues to help older adults confront their health and financial needs that remain in dire jeopardy nine months into the pandemic.
"Residents in nursing homes, those who are food-insecure, and soon-to-be Social Security beneficiaries are in particular need.”
Besides the pandemic and Social Security, AARP members also is calling on its members of Congress to invest more in federal nutrition programs
"As people struggle to make ends meet during this incredibly challenging time, it’s getting even harder for millions of Americans 50+ to put food on the table," AARP said in a statement. "To address this growing and urgent need, AARP urges Congress to temporarily increase the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) maximum benefit and the minimum monthly benefit to help ensure vulnerable Americans can afford to eat and stay healthy."
Learn more about AARP's perspective on the issues by clicking here.
