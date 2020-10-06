AARP of Colorado is getting the word out that most Coloradans can get smarter, as Xcel Energy began providing more options on how the utility bills.
AARP and the Office of Consumer Counsel advocated for "smart metering" that was passed by Colorado Public Utilities Commission on June 12 and became final late last week.
Beginning in 2022, most residential consumers in Colorado households will be able to choose how their electric rates are charged — a time of use or flat rate billing plan — as Xcel Energy converts to “smart metering.” The meters are expected to be installed starting next summer, AARP said.
Consumers can choose rates that suit them and see in real time how and when they use electricity and whether they can save money using electricity at different times of day or on holidays, when demand is lower. If consumers don't choose, their rate with default to time of use, which could save most people money, AARP said.
“The important thing to remember is consumers will have a choice,” Bill Levis, AARP advocacy volunteer specializing in utilities, said in a statement Tuesday. “You will be able to see what usage is and reduce your energy usage.”
AARP claims more than 670,000 members in Colorado .
Xcel Energy has pledged to work with shareholders, including AARP, in implementing the TOU system.
