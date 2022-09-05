Three Democrat lawmakers received awards for their work passing bills to combat climate change in the Colorado legislature.

Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster, Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton and Rep. Tracey Bernett of Louisville all received the 2022 Courage Award from the Colorado Renewable Energy Society for enacting "key structural reforms that combat the adverse effects of climate change," the society announced Friday.

The group advocates for strategies to shift Colorado to "100% renewable energy."

“We are in the midst of a growing climate emergency, and the time to act is now,” Winter said. “The past several legislative sessions, I have worked hard to ensure we meet our climate goals, and I’m pleased to be recognized for those efforts.”

Winter was awarded for sponsoring Senate Bill 180 this year, which created a $28 million grant program to fund free public transportation in August to increase ridership and reduce air pollution. The society also noted House Bill 1266, which Winter sponsored in 2021, creating the Environmental Justice Action Task Force, among other changes.

Cutter was recognized for House Bill 1355, which makes recycling free for most consumers, and House Bill 1159, which creates the Circular Economy Development Center to promote a sustainable circular economy for recycled commodities and compost in Colorado. Both bills were passed this year.

“Due to a lack of access to convenient, affordable curbside recycling services, Colorado only recycles about 15% of its waste,” Cutter said. “We all need to do our part to protect our environment, which is why I worked hard this legislative session to make it easier for Coloradans to recycle.”

Bernett was awarded for her work this year on House Bill 1362, updating Colorado’s building codes to improve energy efficiency, and House Bill 1249, jumpstarting the development of a roadmap to improve electric grid resilience and reliability.

“I’ve spent my time at the Capitol advocating for energy efficiency, transitioning to a sustainable future and creating a healthier Colorado for all,” Bernett said. “Under these new laws, Colorado will build right the first time, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve indoor air quality and create more efficient homes and buildings for the future, all while saving Coloradans money in the process.”