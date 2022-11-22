Gov. Jared Polis selected 21 schools throughout Colorado that have demonstrated excellence and growth in student achievement to receive the governor’s Bright Spot Award.

The Bright Spot Award is a new recognition created to honor schools that have academically excelled since 2019, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the award, the selected schools will receive $50,000 to spend on investments.

“Congratulations to these schools that have shown strong improvements in results despite the pandemic, and to all those that worked to advance students' learning over the last three years,” Polis said. “The unprecedented challenges schools faced through the pandemic were difficult to navigate but, your schools, teachers and communities showed incredible resilience and I am honored to highlight you all.”

The following schools are set to receive the Bright Spot Award:

Heritage Elementary School in Centennial

Chatfield Elementary School in Clifton

Grand Mesa Choice Academy in Delta

Cole Arts and Science Academy in Denver

DSST: Cole Middle School in Denver

Farrell B. Howell ECE-8 School in Denver

RiseUp Community School in Denver

STRIVE Prep – Westwood in Denver

Swansea Elementary School in Denver

Fort Lupton High School in Fort Lupton

Bookcliff Middle School in Grand Junction

Madison Elementary School in Greeley

Welchester Elementary School in Jefferson County

Alicia Sanchez International School in Lafayette

Brady Exploration School in Lakewood

Lake County Intermediate School in Leadville

Bill Metz Elementary School in Monte Vista

Franklin School of Innovation in Pueblo

Irving Elementary School in Pueblo

Sherrelwood Elementary School in Sherrelwood

Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Westminster

To qualify for the Bright Spot Award, schools must have advanced more than two bands on their performance framework since 2019.

The monetary awards for the schools come from federal COVID-19 relief dollars allocated to the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Colorado received nearly $92 million from the GEER Fund to be used at Polis’ discretion, according to the Colorado Department of Education.

“I look forward to seeing how you utilize the funding to keep uplifting your students and advance learning,” Polis said. “Investing in education ensures Colorado youth are able to thrive and access the high-quality education they deserve.”

Eligible uses of the money by the schools include increasing mental and behavioral health services, providing tutoring, faculty development, school improvements or preparing and preventing public health emergencies.