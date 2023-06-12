The 2023 legislative session was one of the most contentious the state has seen. But you wouldn't know that from watching Rep. Ron Weinberg.

In a year defined by dissension, the first-year Republican lawmaker from Loveland stood out as a beacon of camaraderie and bipartisanship. From grilling dinner for the lawmakers during late-night debates to being the only Republican to support some Democratic policies, Weinberg regularly provided a semblance of unity in the Capitol, if only for a moment.

Weinberg was chosen to represent House District 51 by a vacancy committee after the district's representative, House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, died just over two months before the 2023 session. Weinberg was chair of the Larimer County Republican Party at the time.

Throughout the year, Weinberg passed 18 of the 22 bills he prime sponsored. Of his bills, 19 had bipartisan sponsorship — the most of any first-year lawmaker.

With the dust from the session finally settled, Colorado Politics sat down with Weinberg to discuss his first session and how he became the Capitol's unofficial unifier.

Colorado Politics: In your first year as a lawmaker, you quickly developed a reputation as a sort of bridge builder. In our post-session interview with House Speaker Julie McCluskie, she even said one of the lessons she learned was “nothing brings the chamber together like Rep. Weinberg’s burgers.” How did that start?

Rep. Ron Weinberg: Wow, that's very sweet of her. You know, that's my nature. I love barbecuing, number one. I barbecue every Sunday rain, slate or snow. There's nothing that reminds you that you're a human being better than eating together and taking a break for a second. There's time to be serious and then there's time to break bread.

When I first came in, I heard the Senate cooks outside the back of their chamber. And I'm like, well, that's not right. If they're allowed to do it, then I'm allowed to do it. Majority Leader (Monica) Duran got wind that I was going to buy a barbecue. ... She said, "My husband passed away and he loved to grill too. I've got his grill at my house and I'm not using it, so you can have it." ... I figured it would be fitting, since it was technically donated by her husband, to honor Majority Leader Duran's husband in the chamber. So, I got a custom plaque made up for her late husband out of respect for her. It's on the grill and says, "With sincere appreciation and respect. In memory of Steven J. Duran Jr."

CP: Your relationship building extended to policy work, as well. You were the only Republican sponsor on major bills like establishing the right to repair agriculture equipment and removing medical debt from credit scores. And you were one of few if not the only Republican to vote "yes" on some Democratic bills, including making it easier to file a civil lawsuit for disability discrimination and capping the costs of EpiPens.

Weinberg: We are all there to represent our district. ... Regardless of how I personally feel on issues, I don't go down there to toe the party line. I don't think that's the way to legislate. I think the way to legislate is to be very mindful of who your constituents are and what they're saying and to follow the will of the people, not the will of the party. My caucus, some people had different opinions. I just did it my way, so to speak, and my way was in reflection of what my district wanted.

CP: Did that ever make things difficult between you and your party?

Weinberg: I don't think so, because I never let it. You can't pick on the guy that's smiling and keeping everybody fed, you know? People know my heart and I had explanations for it. I always had the ability to explain my actions in a logical manner to where anybody could relate. I had valid reasons to vote the way that I did. It was not for publicity, it was not for press, it was not for self gain. It was for my constituents.

CP: You particularly stood out from your GOP colleagues regarding transgender issues. You supported the Equal Rights Amendment resolution with transgender-inclusive language, and you were one of only two House Republicans to sign a letter in support of Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr after she was banned from the state House floor. Plus, you worked closely with and openly supported our own Rep. Brianna Titone.

What was that like at a time when the Republican party nationally is rallying against the transgender community?

Weinberg: I'm an American. I moved to this country for freedom. The Republican Party is supposed to be small government, laissez faire politics, leave me alone as long as it's within the boundaries of the law. I will never understand what anyone's issue with transgender is. People have the right to be who they want to be. That's it, finished and final. Nobody should ever infringe on that fundamental right.

Signing the letter, I got a lot of crap for that. But we have a GOP here sitting complaining about Rule 14 and Rule 16 and getting blocked. And then we have that happen in Montana and we don't say anything about it? Come on. I will never understand it. Additionally, Loveland has a trans, gay community. Whether I agree with them or not, I have to respect them and I have to represent them. ... "We the people" is everybody. It's everybody that we have to take care of, not just certain groups.

CP: That's a unique perspective compared to many of your fellow first-year House Republicans who are steering away from compromise and bipartisanship. What made you decide to legislate this way? What's your approach to working in the Capitol?

Weinberg: My approach was: shut up and listen. You cannot go into that chamber and act as if people that disagree with you or have principle differences don't exist. That, to me, is failing as a legislator. ... I made a huge push to reach out to all different people and get their opinion on certain bills through my town halls. It's become very successful. A lot of the bills I was working on or getting ready to vote on, I'd put out in newsletters and people would write to me on their opinion as to what I should do on that bill. I kept reaching out. That's how I would want my legislator to act, to listen to me. ... That's a legislator's job.

I found that was the appropriate way to legislate, to be 100% for your district and the people within it, regardless of party affiliation. And, if you can, bridge the gap of contention. We are in a contentious time where Republicans and Democrats are at each other's throat. But look at Speaker McCluskie, speaking about me and my cooking like that. I would praise her, too. She's amazing. I had great relationships with Speaker McCluskie and a lot of my colleagues on the Democratic side. And guess what? They were voted in. ... The public has spoken and has asked for them to try something different. So, I'm going to make the attempt to listen to the other side, run it past my constituents to see if they agree, and then wait and see the results. They've earned that respect.

CP: What was your proudest moment from the session, and what was your biggest disappointment?

Weinberg: My highlight was being able to get things done. People tell you the Democrats are your enemies, they're going to either steal your bills or they're going to shut them down. I didn't find that to be the case. I found that I could work and make some great relationships with some very good people. And I'm happy about what I've accomplished for my district. ... I got $100,000 approved for my fire district. I had a bill with Rep. (Marc) Snyder protecting police officers. I was proud that I could pass bills that would directly impact my constituents in Loveland, my police departments, my fire departments.

The biggest disappointment was the last day. ... I gave the prayer for the last day and I really thought that was going to be the day that we were all going to be able to set aside everything and just enjoy together. My biggest disappointment was not shaking hands and giving hugs to my colleagues on the other side and giving them a goodbye before leaving. The walkout and not being able to see my colleagues that I had worked with for 120 days for the final cheers. That sucked.

CP: Do you regret participating in the walkout?

Weinberg: The walkout, I believe, was necessary. The bills had came out three days before the session ended. I've spoken this whole interview on constituent input. It's impossible to have constituency input that last minute. I just wish that bill would've started on day one. ... There was not really anything else we could have done. ... It was a statement. The disappointment is, I kind of wish we did it the day before. That it was not the last day of session. Because I truly believe all of those people, whether they agree or not, the 65 people in that room deserved to have a decent time without contention, at least on the last day. They've earned it. We should've been celebrating our accomplishments, not trying to rush through legislation.

CP: What lessons did you learn from your first session and what, if anything, will you do differently for your next one?

Weinberg: I learned what issues are important to my city of Loveland. I got to know my colleagues. I got to know people from all across the state, places I would have never explored myself. I got to understand my city and my people. That was very important.

The thing I'll do differently next time around is, even though I tried to be heavily centered to the needs of my city, I want to aggressively be better at getting my city and my constituents results that will impact them positively. My bills will be very focused. I have six bills in the pipe right now. I'm putting them to the public in Loveland and asking for their opinion now. ... I'm going to be ahead of time talking to my constituents and getting their opinions on things that would make their lives better, way before the session starts.

CP: Can we get a sneak peek at those six bills?

Weinberg: Home assessments are through the roof. We need to fix that problem and I'm trying to take the lead on that. My other two issues for my city are fire mitigation, because the Cameron Peak and the Marshall fires burnt all of the fuel up to our borders here in Loveland and Larimer. I really need to help with that. And the roads are atrocious. We have to figure out what's going on with the money and this 10-year plan and why our roads are the worst in the union.

I would love to tackle homelessness, but I'm still trying to assess that, I don't know how to fix that issue. We have an affordable housing crisis. I just met with Habitat for Humanity yesterday. If we can model that, that'd be awesome. ... I really want to help teachers, too, with paychecks, getting them money.

CP: Do you think the conflict and contention from this session is going to continue next session? What are your hopes for next year?

Weinberg: My hopes for next session are that people would take the lessons from this session and the understanding of who we are and work together. We all have different backgrounds in different fields. Our districts all want different things. But we all have the same fundamental issues that are facing Colorado. I would hope people would set aside contention and focus on our mental health crisis, our affordability, our housing shortage. Those are nonpartisan issues. They're affecting all of us equally. ... I hope we start the conversations before we get even near session. That these crises of our state can be resolved, in a bipartisan way, by passing good legislation.