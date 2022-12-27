Colorado Senate President Steve Fenberg is preparing to enter the next legislative session with near unprecedented power, largely the result of Democratic dominance in the midterm elections.

A Boulder Democrat, Fenberg’s party flipped seven seats from red to blue in the November election, creating a 69-31 Democrat-Republican split in the state legislature. In the House, the 46-19 split is likely the largest Democratic advantage in state history. And in the Senate, after months of threats that a “red wave” would seize control state Senate for Republicans, Democrats ended up gaining two seats, only one short of a two-thirds majority.

On top of the overall Democratic dominance, Fenberg is poised to retain his position as Senate president next year — one of the most prestigious positions in the Colorado Legislature. He was nominated to continue the role in November, pending confirmation next month, after first being unanimously elected as Senate president in February.

With less than one month to go until the state’s 74th General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, Colorado Politics sat down with Fenberg to discuss his plans for leading the upcoming legislative session.

Fast Facts Age? 38, but will turn 39 in January before the session starts Family? Married to wife, Lindsay, and has two daughters: 2-year-old Isa, who is turning 3 on Dec. 30, and 4-month-old Marlow. Favorite song? “Let it be” by The Beatles. Thoughts on Deion Sanders as CU Boulder's new football coach? I think it’s awesome. It’s a Hail Mary that I think is going to work. Favorite memory from 2022? My favorite memory is how we ended the session. Folks were very much working as a unit and as a team. A few of us went up to the dome and shared some thoughts on how we thought the session went and what folks would be doing in the interim and all of that. It was meaningful and really cool. Democrats and Republicans just talking as friends and as colleagues and as senators.

Colorado Politics: What are your top policy priorities for the new session?

Steve Fenberg: Our top policy priorities are going to be similar to the ones that we had at the end of last session. Continuing to address affordability concerns that we see around the state, whether it's housing or different expenses and issues that are putting pressure on families. Making sure we continue investing in K-12 public education and further expand early childhood education opportunities. And we also need to continue down the path of doing everything we can to create safer and healthier communities, whether it's addressing increases in crime in certain areas or addressing things like air quality that are impacting the health of folks. Those are going to be the top priorities as the Senate Democrats are concerned: safety, education and affordability. But there's a lot of next level priorities, as well. The conversation around water is going to be a big one. We're going to continue looking at behavioral health issues. We're looking forward to tackling all of those issues like we always do.

CP: With the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, there's been a lot of talk about pursuing gun control legislation this year. Where are you on that?

Fenberg: I put that very squarely in the public safety category. The crime or violence that's happening in our communities a lot of times, unfortunately, includes firearms. Whether it's something like the Club Q shooting that tragically makes the news and shocks us to our soul, or it's street crime that happens every day that you may or may not read in the papers, or it's self-inflicted and suicide. There's always going to be more we can do to reduce gun violence. The gun violence problem has to be treated with the Swiss cheese approach. There isn't one policy that's going to fix it. It has to be several policies stacked on top of each other. Once you stack enough on top of each other, there are fewer holes that line up. Each layer hopefully can address an issue. So, we're going to continue looking at it. I think there are improvements that can be made in the red flag law. We're looking at age restrictions and different things. We've done a lot over the last couple of years and there's more that we can do.

CP: I’ve also heard rumors about revisiting some bills from last year, including codifying the Reproductive Health Equity Act in the state Constitution and revising the Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention bill. Thoughts on those issues?

Fenberg: Well, codifying RHEA or the right to an abortion in the Constitution would have to be done by the voters. We could refer a measure to the ballot, but we couldn't actually pass that into the Constitution ourselves. On fentanyl, I think there are conversations on some pieces that could be improved. There are some areas where there may need to be fixes, more on the technical side, but I'm not sure that there's going to be anything as much of an overhaul as that bill was last year. We really need to let that law go into effect for us to be able to learn from it and know what else may need to happen.

CP: Looking back at the November election, your party was incredibly successful. Democrats now have a 69-31 majority across the legislature. How does that feel? Were you expecting this kind of blowout victory?

Fenberg: I said from the beginning that I didn't think there was any chance we were going to lose the majority in the state Senate. I always felt it was very, very challenging, if not impossible, for the Republicans to take control. I'm not shocked or surprised that we stayed in the majority. I think the margin is higher than almost anybody expected. I'm incredibly proud of the candidates that we ran and what they did and the campaigns they ran. At the end of the day, it's clear that voters understand that the challenges facing us as a state right now are very complex, and they want thoughtful leaders addressing those issues. There is no easy solution to these big problems and the voters, rightfully so, entrusted Democrats to be the leaders and to be the adults in the room to tackle these issues. But it doesn't mean that Republicans aren't going to be involved every step of the way and aren't going to have significant impact in shaping our policies. Colorado voters aren't diehard Democrats. They don't love everything that either party does, but at this moment in time, they're very comfortable with Democrats being in charge.

CP: How is the increased Democratic control going to impact the session, particularly regarding bipartisanship and working across the aisle?

Fenberg: I can only speak about the Senate and, in terms of bipartisanship, I actually don't think it's going to change much. Last year we had a healthy majority, as well, and we tried to make most bills bipartisan, if possible. There were obviously some bills where we couldn't do that, but big controversial bills, even the fentanyl bill, were bipartisan. That's something I felt was important, and I still think is important, even if we have even larger majorities. There are still a lot of Republicans in Colorado and a lot of independents that lean Republican, and they deserve a seat at the table. We're going to make sure that happens. We have much better policy, more resilient policy that is durable, if Democrats and Republicans are both at the table. It doesn't mean Republicans are going to get everything they want, but it means they will absolutely have a respected voice in helping shape policies. And I think that will be the case in the House, as well. We are going to pursue the policy priorities we want as Democrats, but we can do it in a way that shares space with Republicans.

CP: After the election, the legislature is also now majority women for the first time. Though, in the Senate, the president, majority leader and minority leader are all men. Tell me about that. How is it being a white man leading one of the most diverse delegations we’ve ever seen?

Fenberg: I'm incredibly proud of, not just the diversity that we have in the caucus, but in the caucus's trust in me to lead it. I take it very seriously. I always have. We'll try to lead in an inclusive manner where everybody has a respected voice and can help shape the direction of the chamber. Over the last few years, we've made some big changes in how we do business. I care a lot about this institution, but I also think that has to be balanced with allowing the institution to evolve and to change. For instance, we have a younger demographic in the legislature now, and some of us have babies while we're serving, and we have to address that. We obviously lived during the pandemic, which is still here, and that changed a lot of the way we do our work. So, on one hand, I take my role seriously as the keeper of the institution, but it needs to be balanced with making sure that our practices reflect the diversity of Colorado, the diversity of our members, and that we allow the institution to evolve with modern day.

CP: Speaking of the younger demographic, we’re going to see a lot of new lawmakers next session and a lot of big senior members leaving office. Are you concerned about that?

Fenberg: I'm not concerned. Because of term limits, we were all a new lawmaker fairly recently. I still feel like a new lawmaker, even though I'm now one of the more senior members and I only have two years left. In the Senate, we have fewer new faces. Our new folks are largely coming over from the House, so they are veterans in their own way. But in the House, there's a historic amount of new faces. I think that'll create challenges, but I also think it's an opportunity. When you've been here for a long time, you just assume things have to be done the way they've always been done. It's always healthy for an institution like ours to be open to new ideas, new approaches.

CP: As you mentioned, you only have about two years left in your last term. What's next for you after the state Senate?

Fenberg: I'll probably go get a real job somewhere. I don't know. It's been an honor to be able to represent my district and to do it in the Senate. I don't know what's next to be perfectly honest. I don't know that I'll run for office again, but never say never. We'll see. I do know that I want to continue working in public service in one way or another.

CP: Have you thought about running for Congress or do you want to keep your public service local?

Fenberg: I've definitely thought about it, but it's really hard to say if that would work or if it would be in the cards for me. I've got two young kids now and it's clearly very important for me to be close to home, if possible. So, I don't know. Politics is all about opportunity and largely timing. It's almost 90% timing. We'll see. What I can say definitively is I have no actual master plan where I know exactly what I'm going to do next or when I'm going to run for something next. Right now, I'm pretty focused on the job at hand and making sure I do as good of a job as I possibly can.