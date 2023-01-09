State Rep. Julie McCluskie is taking the reins of the Colorado House of Representatives as the chamber enters a historic period of Democratic leadership.

After the November election flipped five seats from red to blue, the House now has a 46-19 Democrat-Republican split. This supermajority is likely the largest Democratic advantage in state history and makes legislation backed by the chamber’s Democrats veto-proof from the governor. This comes as the state Senate also increased its Democratic representation in November, achieving a 23-12 party split.

McCluskie, D-Dillon, was nominated by her caucus to serve as House speaker for the upcoming legislative session. This will be McCluskie’s first time assuming the top position in the House, though the third-term representative has experience chairing numerous committees, including the Joint Budget Committee — the most powerful committee in the Legislature responsible for the state’s annual budget.

Colorado Politics sat down with McCluskie to discuss her plans for leading the House when the state’s 74th General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9.

Fast Facts Age? 58 Family? Married to husband for 36 years with two children, ages 29 and 24. Favorite song? “I can see clearly now” by Johnny Nash. Something about you most people don’t know? I secretly want to be a goat farmer. My grandparents were farmers, my parents were farmers and, at some point, I want to return to those roots.

Colorado Politics: What does the role of House speaker mean to you and what are your personal leadership goals?

Julie McCluskie: I am deeply honored to have received the confidence and support of my colleagues to serve in this role. I have been privileged to be a part of our Joint Budget Committee these past few years and to chair the Joint Budget Committee. This felt like a strong next step in that progression of serving the needs of the caucus and certainly the needs of my constituents and our state. My goals as leader are to ensure the integrity of the institution and to lead with respect for the diverse voices, lived experiences, talent and expertise that all of our members will bring to this work. It is truly my hope that, in my time as speaker, we are able to move Colorado forward, address the needs of the people that we serve and make sure that everyone in this state gets to live their own version of the Colorado dream.

CP: What are your top policy priorities for the upcoming legislative session?

JM: We need to continue to address the challenges that working people and families are facing around affordability. I talk about affordability as a three-legged stool: housing, health care and child care. When a family or a working person can't deal with those specific expenses, it creates a burden and an inability to thrive. I also think our state, as we return to what may be a new normal following the global pandemic, is ready to get back to and dig in on the threats we are facing with climate change and drought. Most specifically, the dire crisis that we're facing on the waterfront. It is time for us to lean in and be a leader for the upper and lower basin states that are part of the Colorado River Compact and be a leader in water policy. And then, of course, wildfire and forest health. We've seen such devastation with recent wildfires, destruction of property and life in ways that I don't think we could have ever imagined just a few short years ago. On the environmental front and dealing with those threats, I think water and wildfire will be priorities. I would also lift up the air quality challenges that we are facing as a state. We did some good work last year, but that will continue to be a priority for us. I also spent more than 12 years in public schools and am deeply committed to making sure that we work toward better funding for our public education system overall and for our higher education system, as well.

CP: With the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, there's been a lot of talk about pursuing gun control legislation this year. Where are you on that?

JM: That is one area that our caucus and membership are still discussing. I don't know that I have anything very specific, but I think it's fair to say that gun violence prevention is a priority and has been a priority for this state. We've already passed, beginning in 2013, some fundamental first steps in gun safety legislation. I anticipate those conversations to continue. I think it's certainly the conversation of the day given the recent Club Q shooting, but the state has a devastating legacy when it comes to gun violence and there's clearly more work to do.

CP: I’ve also heard rumors about revisiting some bills from last year, including expanding or editing the Reproductive Health Equity Act and the Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention Bill. Do you have any thoughts on those issues?

JM: I can speak specifically to RHEA. It certainly isn't uncommon for us to revisit policies that we have passed previously, a chance for us to improve upon or clarify or add to policies that we've passed. The Reproductive Health Equity Act is unique in that we were able to protect a woman's right to choose when it comes to abortion and reproductive healthcare. Since passing RHEA, discussions have evolved because of what other states are pursuing or what they are now enshrining in statute. So, in response to that, I certainly think that members of our caucus will look at being sure we continue to honor the rights of women and providers, making sure those services can be available to those in our state and those that may visit our state. While I don’t have specifics, we will try to make sure that we have done all we can to protect a woman's right to choose and that we're thoughtful about any risks providers might face as well.

CP: Looking back at the November election, your party was incredibly successful. Democrats now have a 69-31 majority across the legislature and a supermajority in the House. How does that feel? Were you expecting this kind of blowout victory?

JM: As I've talked with many of us who were successful in the election, we looked to the hard work of not only candidates, but the constituents who believe in the work we've been doing and acknowledge that we have accomplished many of the goals and promises we made over these past four years. This election was a testament that Colorado is moving in the right direction. Has the pandemic been hard? Yes. Has the economic turbulence that followed been challenging? Yes. But we've made smart, thoughtful investments in affordable housing, behavioral healthcare, workforce revitalization. We focused our budget efforts on protecting safety net services and taking care of the most vulnerable in our state. This election is a vote of confidence that we should continue serving because we've been delivering on what our constituents expect. Additionally, those who are newly elected and will be serving their first term, they were able to communicate and share their values and focus on our accomplishments in that same way. So, I certainly think it is an affirmation of the good work that's been accomplished and a belief in the agenda and values that we have brought forward for our great state.

CP: How is the increased Democratic control going to impact the session, particularly regarding bipartisanship and working across the aisle?

JM: I would point to how I have served these past four years. That is, always with a lens of bipartisanship, of recognizing that no singular party has all the right answers. When we work together and consider diverse perspectives, we strengthen policy and better meet the needs of our constituents. I have often commented that there's a bit of magic on the Western Slope because Republicans and Democrats, both in the House and the Senate, work very well together to problem-solve first and put partisanship second. We have tried to address some of the thorniest issues facing the people in this state and have done so with great success. The Reinsurance Program is an example of a policy that came forward. I worked closely with Sen. Bob Rankin, Sen. Kerry Donovan and Rep. Janice Rich. The four of us, Democrats and Republicans, brought forward a policy that has now saved Coloradans millions of dollars on their health insurance premiums. That is the type of leadership and direction that I will continue to carry. I will continue to lead with the expectation that we are committed to all voices and all perspectives to craft the best policy for the state.

CP: After the election, the legislature is also now majority women for the first time and has unprecedented LGBTQ+ and POC representation. Though, you recently caught some flak for your committee chair appointments being all white. Tell me about that and about what this caucus’ diversity means to you.

JM: First of all, it is a testament to Colorado's independent nature that we are the second state in the nation to be a majority women legislature. I am absolutely delighted that all three leadership positions in the House are filled by women, as well as women of color. I am excited with the diversity of backgrounds, lived experience, race, gender, LGBTQ status in our caucus. You will see that reflected in our leadership team. This leadership team will really do a nice job of highlighting and elevating the concerns of different communities from around the state. I am also really proud of the fact that when we look at our chairs and vice chairs, we have five members of color serving in vice chair positions. We have a number of returning members who are pursuing new career interests. Because of that, they took themselves out of the running for chairships. So, while I thank them for their leadership and service, as we look to current incumbents who may have the experience to be chairing committees, we're also looking to build our bench and make sure that we continue to lift up those voices of all members.

CP: We’re going to see a lot of new lawmakers next session and a lot of big senior members leaving office. I’ve heard this will be a record number of new House representatives. How do you feel about that, any concerns?

JM: I'm incredibly excited about the new fresh energy that I see on both sides of the aisle with our newly electeds. I don't know the exact percentage, but our chief clerk told me that it's one of the largest new classes that he has ever seen in his time here at the House. I think that's terrific. It’s a chance for us to revisit what some of our norms and systems are around orientation, helping get new members up to speed quickly and hearing their voices in what works for them and how we can get better at the day-to-day of this job. I also think it really opens up an opportunity for us to invigorate some of the work that we have been doing because we'll have those fresh perspectives and fresh questions about why we do things a certain way. But I'm incredibly excited about it and really look forward to getting to work with this new group.