FAST FACTS:
- Mark Silverstein has worked for the American Civil Liberties Union for 31 years, including as the legal director since 1996 for the ACLU of Colorado
- He has announced his retirement from the organization, but will remain as the legal director emeritus
- Silverstein helped file cases challenging immigrant detention policies in El Paso County, defended the protesters advocating for racial justice from the summer of 2020, and sued the Weld County sheriff and district attorney for violating the privacy rights of residents
- Early in his legal career, he clerked for a federal trial judge in Illinois and for a federal appellate judge on the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
Colorado Politics: Why did you become a lawyer?
Mark Silverstein: I resisted becoming a lawyer for a number of years. I spent my 20s and early 30s working as a writer and staff member of a collectively-run, insurgent newspaper — the The Post Amerikan — where I wound up doing a lot of reporting on police misconduct. We would interview people who appeared to have been beaten up or mistreated by police, and told their side of the story.
There was a particular officer who was kind of a serial antagonist in our writing. He was showing up month after month after month. One day a lawyer called me up. That lawyer had filed a civil rights suit against that officer and the lawyer hired me as an investigator to find more people that had been mistreated by this officer, interview them and write up memos.
He handed me a book, "Police Misconduct: Law and Litigation." I took that book home and I'm thinking, "Wow, they can't say 'no comment' any more in depositions. They have to give you documents!" And within a year I was applying for law school.
CP: So, can you trace your path from law school to Colorado and the ACLU?
Silverstein: I worked for that first summer of law school with the ACLU in Southern California, where I was offered the opportunity to work on police misconduct cases. I had been very familiar with the ACLU because the ACLU had often been a source that we quoted. The ACLU chapter often wrote letters of our behalf when government officials refused to give us documents or when there were efforts to thwart or interfere with our distribution.
After a couple of judicial clerkships, I managed to get one of those rare open staff attorney jobs back in 1991. There were very few ACLU staff attorney jobs available anywhere in the country, so I was very lucky.
CP: You're handling issues of police misconduct before body-worn cameras, before the Rodney King video. What was challenging about taking on those cases then that has either been ameliorated by court decisions and law since then, or complicated by those?
Silverstein: I think it was the very year I started at the ACLU that Rodney King was beaten by the Los Angeles police. I remember, actually, I didn't have a job yet at the ACLU. I was recruited to go on public speaking events about police brutality because after the Rodney King incident in Los Angeles, the ACLU was basically all hands on deck. All aspects of the ACLU staff were out speaking on issues of police misconduct.
CP: Right, and it wasn't a constant focus until — I don't want to say until George Floyd's death, because that's a huge gap. But with Trayvon Martin in Florida and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., there are these episodes where people would be aware of what police and people acting as police were doing, but a solution never really stuck. Then after George Floyd's murder, Senate Bill 217 in Colorado was policing reform that succeeded. So, what were you seeing, other than at the ACLU, that amounted to a sustained dedication to doing something?
Silverstein: The Southern California legal director at the ACLU was instrumental in urging Congress to enact an expansion of the powers of the Justice Department to file what are called pattern or practice lawsuits, where the Justice Department itself can take on a police department and obtain a consent decree that requires widespread changes in policies and practices, with monitoring under the federal courts.
That legislation was a result of the uproar over what happened with Rodney King. So, I think it happened in fits and starts over the last 30 years.
At the ACLU, there has been a constant and unrelenting concern with police violence and misconduct, with the way that it affects marginalized communities in particular.
I remember coming from Los Angeles, which was thought of as the capital of police brutality in the '90s, and coming to Denver, I thought, well, police misconduct isn't an issue I'll have to deal with here. You've got a modern, liberal city and an African-American mayor. But I was wrong about that.
CP: What would you say was your biggest challenge while at the ACLU?
Silverstein: It's often challenging to try and do this job where so often we're confronted with whether there's a legal solution or a litigation response to some issue. It's very unlike the practice of law in some other areas, where you just need to know what are the facts of your client's problem, then you apply settled principles of law to those facts.
It's very different at the ACLU because so often we're doing cases that haven't been done before or haven't been done in a particular situation.
CP: You're not just getting an outcome, you're trying to send a message. If I'm suing someone in small claims court, I'm not trying to get a policy message across. Is that accurate?
Silverstein: There's various ways you can think of impact litigation. A classic one is class action. A ruling in your favor might affect everyone else who's affected by that ordinance, statute or regulation. Also, sometimes, we think of it as impact litigation when one individual's case might be emblematic of an outrage or injustice that we think is widespread or systematic. But this one case seeking damages or redress could help put the issue on the public agenda.
Part of that is because the ACLU's cases tend to attract the interest of the media, so the publicity about a case gives us the opportunity to talk about the civil liberties issues that bring us to a case.
CP: Do you have a process for deciding which cases and underlying issues you take on? And are there any cases you didn't take that, in retrospect, you wish you would have?
Silverstein: We don't have a computer program or algorithm that allows us to input the facts, turn a crank, and give us a yes or no. We review thousands of requests for legal assistance that come in every year and look at the ones that might bear further investigation. We then select a few that we can make a difference in. I know there have occasionally been cases we haven't done that, in retrospect was like, well, maybe we should have done that one.
CP: The case kids are taught about in school involving the ACLU is the Nazis wanting to march in Skokie, Ill., and the lesson there is the ACLU protects the principle of free speech rather than it being contingent on whether the user of that speech is a "good guy" or a "bad guy." Do you think it's practical to think about and litigate constitutional rights in those terms, devoid of context? Because if the bad guys consistently win in court, then they can get in power and erode the rights of the good guys.
Silverstein: It's an interesting way to think of the question. As long as we have the system of courts and constitutional law and court precedents that we've been working with, court precedents are based on principles. Those principles can apply to everyone. I think the case of the Nazis in Skokie is interesting to me personally because I was living in downstate Illinois at the time. I had not gone to law school but I was active politically and I took the position that the ACLU doesn't have to take that case. If nobody goes to court to defend the Nazis, there won't be a court precedent. So what's the problem?
When I came to Denver as an ACLU lawyer, the very first case we did was on behalf of the Million Man March. That was a Black organization that wanted to rent an auditorium at Denver Public Schools after hours. Denver Public Schools did make that auditorium available to public groups, but refused to rent it to the Million Man March. We did that First Amendment case to challenge Denver Public Schools' refusal.
When I was researching the schools' rationale for excluding the Million Man March, I discovered the best cases for rebutting Denver's arguments were cases decided in the context of those Nazis wanting to march in Skokie.
As long as the courts are willing to apply precedents on a principled and equal basis, it can help the good guys even if the precedent favors the bad guys.
CP: What if it was reversed and there was a precedent in favor of a civil rights group first and white supremacists wanted to rely on that? Would you be willing to take the case of the white supremacists?
Silverstein: I'll tell you that I'm not personally eager to take a case with white supremacists or to have them as my clients. Sure, the free speech rights that progressive activists enjoy are also enjoyed by right-wing activists. It's true there is an imbalance of power — some speech is subsidized to a greater extent and enjoys the perquisites of power to a greater extent. But the First Amendment has always been at the foundation of any activist movement pressing for social change. And without the First Amendment rights that are sometimes achieved by people with whom we disagree, they wouldn't even have that very basic foundational necessity for launching and supporting a movement.
CP: When we talk about court precedent, this is obviously a month out from when we all learned the Supreme Court was on the precipice of overturning Roe v. Wade. I have seen plenty of commentary from people, saying about this current Supreme Court makeup, that it doesn't always adhere strictly to precedent based on the litigants in front of them. Do you have confidence in this Supreme Court's ability and willingness to adhere to long-settled precedents – this particular group of justices?
Silverstein: I don't have confidence. This court is losing the confidence not only of the American people, but also of people who have looked to the court to be handing down decisions that are based on the reasoned application of principles.
What I said before depends on the premise that we have a system where courts are working on the application of principles. I think without that, I certainly fear for the rule of law.
But let me tell you, there are two constitutions that protect fundamental liberties. There is the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the body of court decisions interpreting those. There are also the often-neglected state constitutions. Here in Colorado, we have a handful of decisions that have recognized the Colorado constitution protects civil liberties to a greater extent than comparable provisions of the federal Constitution.
Here at the ACLU of Colorado, we have long advocated that state courts should develop state constitutional law more fully than they have done so far. There are a lot of state court decisions that seem to assume our state constitutional protection against, say, unreasonable searches and seizures, means the same thing as the Fourth Amendment's prohibition. To the extent that, when the U.S. Supreme Court restricts the scope and applicability of the Fourth Amendment, state courts would tend to follow that and restrict the scope of the state constitution.
There's no logical reason why our state constitution should have its meaning be tethered to the meaning of the federal Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We've urged the courts to develop a strong and independent interpretation of state law. Last year, we challenged an Aurora ordinance and the provision of the Aurora city charter that provided that people with past felony convictions cannot run for office. We challenged Aurora's charter provision and ordinance based on the original 1876 Colorado constitution and we won that case.
CP: How does Colorado's governmental immunity law affect your ability to get into court and litigate those issues?
Silverstein: The governmental immunity law, like qualified immunity, can thwart the ability to do a lawsuit seeking money damages. But it doesn't apply to what we call prospective relief, seeking a declaratory judgment or an injunction, which is all we requested in the Aurora case.
I think what we'll see when the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, I think or I hope that Colorado courts will hesitate even more to look reflexively at Supreme Court opinions when trying to discern the meaning of the state constitution.
