After serving in the state House of Representatives for three months, Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman is facing his first general election.

Huffman was selected to represent House District 43 by a vacancy committee in June, receiving 55% of the votes from the 45 delegates. Huffman took over the seat from Sen. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, who moved to the state Senate to fill another vacancy.

While Huffman will complete Van Winkle's term through January, he needs to win voter approval to remain in the House when the new General Assembly gavels into session.

Shortly after entering the House, Huffman defeated Robin Webb in the Republican primary election for House District 43, earning 61% of the vote. He is now set to face off against Democratic nominee Bob Marshall to defend his seat in November.

While Huffman enjoys an incumbency advantage, House District 43 is one of the most politically competitive districts in the state. The Douglas County district leans only 7.4% Republican, making it the 15th most evenly split district, according to a report from the redistricting commission. The district’s active registered voters are 45% unaffiliated, followed by 32% Republican and 22% Democrat.

Huffman’s primary race was the third most expensive primary in the state legislature, garnering over $120,000 by June, largely due to Huffman taking out a $100,000 loan. As of Sept. 6, Huffman has raised more than $20,000 — less than Marshall, who has raised nearly $34,000 on top of a $12,500 loan, according to filings from the Secretary of State’s Office. However, Huffman’s spending greatly exceeds Marshall’s, $108,000 to $24,000.

With less than two months to go before the general election on Nov. 8, Huffman sat down with Colorado Politics to discuss his campaign and his time in the House so far.

Colorado Politics: Tell me about your background. What brought you to the state legislature?

Rep. Kurt Huffman: I am a 26-year resident of Highlands Ranch, small business owner, licensed engineer and general contractor, and most importantly a long-time community volunteer. My road to the state legislature started more than seven years ago, when I became an active community volunteer after having concerns with increased crime in my neighborhood. Before being appointed state representative for House District 43 in June, I served as a state Capitol legislative volunteer for four sessions, Douglas County Planning Commissioner, Highlands Ranch District Delegate, and as a volunteer for the Highlands Ranch Metro District, Centennial Water Sanitation District and the Douglas County Republicans.

CP: What inspired you to run for office?

Huffman: Over the last four years, I have served as a state Capitol legislative volunteer working with Rep. Mark Baisley. During this time, I learned how to perform essential duties, including managing the office, evaluating committee bills and drafting new House bills. I have had the opportunity to draft 12 House bills, of which five have been signed into law. It was this work — in particular after my first House bill was signed into law — that inspired me to run for state representative. As your current state representative, my highest legislative priority is focused on Colorado's economy, including inflation, unemployment, rising consumer prices, high cost of energy and gasoline, supply shortages, homeless, crime, drugs and many other symptoms of economic recession.

CP: How have things been since you were appointed to represent House District 43?

Huffman: Since taking the oath of office this summer, I have worked every day forming my new office, working with staff, resolving constituent concerns, connecting with other state legislators and drafting new House bills for the upcoming legislative session. The most significant change in my life is that people now recognize me as their new state representative and share with me their issues and concerns. Taking the time to speak with and understand the issues impacting my constituents is what I consider to be my most important responsibility in this role. As a member of the Interim Transportation Legislative Review Committee, I am currently drafting a committee bill for the expansion of the "Move Over Slow Down Law" to increase the roadside safety of motorists in stationary and disabled vehicles.

CP: While you have your seat, you have to fight to keep it in November. How’s the campaign going?

Huffman: Throughout the county assembly, vacancy committee and primary election I have received significant community support with increasing momentum. One of the most important campaign strategies I have had and continue to employ is to meet the people I’m serving in Highlands Ranch. Connecting with and taking the time to hear from my community is critical and going extremely well as we move toward the general election. I have been very fortunate to be able to reinvest profits earned from my small business back into my community and towards my election campaign. Making this investment in my campaign shows my seriousness and commitment to the position and serving my community.

CP: How confident are you feeling going into the November election? Your district leans Republican, but it is also has a plurality of unaffiliated voters and is the 15th most politically competitive district in the state.

Huffman: Through my volunteer work and now as the state representative for House District 43, I have consistently demonstrated my ability to serve every resident in my community in a unifying manner without divisiveness.

CP: If you win in November, how will you approach your first session? Are there any bills you’ve started planning?

Huffman: I am currently planning my first legislative session with proposed bipartisan legislation, including five House bills in areas of improving economy, ensuring community safety, guaranteeing criminal justice and preserving community standards.

FAST FACTS

Age? 58

Family? Wife Julie, and two standard poodles, Tigger and Kalei

Hobbies? Mountain biking and home improvement

Favorite song? "Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Favorite restaurant in House District 43? The Egg breakfast restaurant in Highlands Ranch (particularly the "The Egg" omelet smothered in green chili)

Something about you most people don’t know? I twice completed the 500-mile Camino de Santiago across northern Spain and I am currently planning a future third journey