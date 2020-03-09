To all the regular transit riders who ever wished that the people running the system had to depend on it to get to their own jobs — here's some encouraging news: One of your peers is now in the driver's seat.
Angie Rivera-Malpiede — a Denver native who has been using mass transit regularly since childhood — became chair of the Regional Transportation District’s board of directors in January. A veteran RTD board member, she brings to her new post not only a lifetime of personal experience as a transit rider but also a lengthy career as a public-transit advocate, strategist and organizer.
In this week's Q&A, Rivera-Malpiede talks about meeting the needs of metro Denver's many transit-dependent riders; trying to fill RTD's many job openings amid a local labor shortage — and the joys of taking her granddaughter for a ride on RTD's light rail.
Colorado Politics: The public face of mass transit often seems to involve big plans and sweeping visions for reinventing the transportation equation — think high-speed commuter trains or maybe transit-oriented residential/commercial hubs. On the other hand, you campaigned for your RTD board seat on bread-and-butter, nuts-and-bolts issues: Affordability, safety and quite literally keeping the trains (and buses) running on time — notably, by hiring enough drivers. Do transportation systems like RTD at times risk losing sight of the forest for the trees — getting sidetracked by big dreams at the expense of more practical considerations that matter most to everyday riders?
Angie Rivera-Malpiede: Transit agencies should always be focused on a two-pronged approach: how to provide the best service possible in the current, and how to evolve as transportation evolves, and we are capable of doing both. Right now, we believe matching our service level with the workforce we have available will allow us to hire and retain operators to grow our workforce because we are able to reduce the number of operators we mandate to work six days a week. Without question, we must address our current situation and get back to delivering reliable service to our customers and rebuild the public’s confidence in RTD.
Angie Rivera-Malpiede
- Chairs the Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, since January. Has represented District C — which includes her native northwest Denver — on the board since being elected in 2018 and served a previous board term, 2010-2014.
- Vice president of the Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities, which advocates for alternative modes of transportation; director of Northeast Transportation Connections, a nonprofit that provides sustainable transportation solutions to residents in northeast Denver.
- Has been an advisory board member of the Mayor's Pedestrian Advisory Council; a board member of the American Public Transportation Association, and a board member of the Denver Center for Crime Victims.
- Attended Metropolitan State University of Denver.
CP: Speaking of practical considerations, is there a tradeoff between trains and buses? We all love trains — they make a community look futuristic and well planned, and they’re just plain cool — but is the humble bus actually more cost-effective in moving people from Point A to Point B?
Rivera-Malpiede: Our bus service is really the workhorse of our system. Of the 98 million riders we move every year, we carry many more people a day by bus than by train, and that will continue into the foreseeable future. But rail is a significant part of our system, which is designed for easy, convenient bus-rail connections.
CP: What concerns do you hear most about transit when you talk to your own constituents in District C?
Rivera-Malpiede: My constituents are concerned about service reductions and the impact they will have on their ability to navigate their lives and their children’s lives. As a longtime transit rider, I understand intimately what it means to be transit dependent and the issue of not having a bus come, waiting in the cold for a bus if you have no choices. Listening to community is important to me, which was a key part of the process that laid the foundation for our new LiVE program, which was instituted last July. My community’s voice was part of developing this income-based discounted pass program for those who qualify at 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Our pass program working group also established a youth fare that provides youth with a 70 percent discount on our regular fare. These deeply discounted fares came out of a very inclusive community process and were a great achievement.
CP: In addition to presiding over the largest public transit system in the Rocky Mountain West, you have a “day job” — executive director of Northeast Transportation Connections. You also are vice president of the Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities. Tell us about those endeavors and the services they provide the community. And tell us how you got your start as an advocate and policy maker in public transportation. What inspired you?
Rivera-Malpiede: My background is in community advocating. I was recruited in 2001 by the Stapleton Foundation to be a transportation management director for a nonprofit organization to promote mobility of all types. I’ve been there 18 years and serve as executive director of Northeast Transportation Connections. We promote alternatives to driving in a single occupancy vehicle, fostering first/last mile connections, and mobility programming for community members. I was one of the first people to organize a bike library because our community couldn’t afford B-Cycle.
My mother inspired me. I was one of eight kids and grew up riding the RTD system and learned at a young age the value of transportation, relying on the bus to get us where we needed to go. It serves the community and what I do now is just an extension of that for me.
CP: You are a lifelong Denverite, a prominent Denver Democrat — and a pillar of Denver’s Latino community, having among other things served as an executive with the Mi Casa Resource Center for Women, which works for the economic success of Latino families. As such, you have watched your hometown grow over the years, getting ever hipper, ever more prosperous — and ever more gentrified and expensive to live in. What will become of Denver’s many residents of modest means, plenty of whom live in your RTD district? Will they simply leave for less costly, inner-ring suburbs they can afford? In your estimation, is there a solution to the affordable-housing crunch?
Rivera-Malpiede: Many communities across the country are dealing with the rising cost of housing, and it is something that definitely needs to be a priority. Building out transit is an economic driver and provides opportunities for communities to revitalize, but as redevelopment happens, cities, counties, developers and we at RTD have a collective obligation to ensure that residents are not priced out of their own communities. I’m encouraged by some of the affordable housing complexes that have been developed around our transit stations, but elected officials and community leaders must look out for our disadvantaged and most transit-dependent residents to not displace them from their neighborhoods because they can no longer afford to live there.
CP: Would you ever seek another elective office — at Denver City Hall, perhaps, or elsewhere in local or state government?
Rivera-Malpiede: I am privileged to serve as the first Latina chair of the RTD Board and right now, my focus is on serving the people of the region by providing safe, reliable transit service. This is my second time serving on the RTD Board, and I’m here because I believe in this agency and the very important role it plays in people’s lives.
CP: Are you or have you at some point been a regular mass-transit rider, and can you share a particularly memorable experience — positive or negative — from riding the train or bus?
Rivera-Malpiede: I grew up riding the bus and still, I am a regular transit rider and ride both the bus and the train. One of my favorite experiences is taking my three-year-old granddaughter on adventures on the train. We ride it every week — every Saturday and Sunday. One of my greatest joys is seeing that she loves being on the train. She is the fourth generation in my family to embrace transit.
