Colorado voters think the state has an affordable housing problem and want the government to step in to help solve it, new polling released Wednesday shows.
By a wide margin, the state's voters say the cost of housing in their community is out of reach, with nearly seven in 10 saying they would support rent control, government assistance on rent and mortgage payments, as well as requiring developers to devote a share of new construction to affordable units.
An online survey of 508 registered voters conducted March 30-April 2 by Louisville-based Magellan Strategies, a Republican polling and consulting firm, found that 74% consider affordable housing to be a problem in their community, with 57% saying it's a big problem. Just 19% said it isn't a problem or isn't much of a problem.
The poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.4 percentage points and was weighted to reflect the demographics of the state's electorate.
"I would have said in the past that finding affordable housing is one of the top problems in the state," Magellan founder and CEO David Flaherty told Colorado Politics. "Now it’s a fair statement to say it’s in crisis, it’s really, really a problem now."
The poll found that 73% of voters think housing in their community is unaffordable, compared to 25% who say it's affordable. Just 15% say their community has housing available for anyone who wants to purchase a home, while 80% disagree with the statement.
After surveying Colorado voters on the topic over the last decade, Flaherty said he was surprised at the margins in his latest poll.
"We’ve been looking at this off and on over the years, and I've never seen these numbers up this high," he said. "A lot of Coloradans are more open to considering government intervention to solve these problems."
While Magellan has conducted polls about housing and related issues for local governments and housing authorities, Flaherty said his firm paid for this poll because he was curious what state voters thought.
A common theme among survey participants — who were given the chance to provide open-ended responses to some questions — was the notion that Colorado used to be an affordable place to live but isn't anymore.
"This state has become a nightmare," said an unaffiliated woman in her 30s who rents a place in Adams County. "I was born and raised in this state (along) with most of my family bloodline, and several people in my family have had to move out of Colorado because living here has put many of them in danger of having to go back to work after retiring."
"Affordable housing should be no more than a quarter to a third of someone’s income, and it is hard to find quality housing that falls into that category," said a registered Democrat in her 20s who shares a rental in Arapahoe County with a friend.
An Arapahoe County Republican in his 40s who rents said: "Affordable housing looks like a third of your monthly income, and housing for me is around two-thirds of my monthly income."
In general, 61% say government should be more involved in encouraging affordable housing, with 27% saying the market should dictate housing and rental prices and the types of housing developments and 11% having no opinion.
The support grows for specific policies, however, with 69% in favor of letting local governments require that 20% of new construction be set aside as affordable units for households making less than $50,000 annually.
Rent control wins support from 68% of voters, with 24% opposed; 79% support state legislation to help with housing costs for those affected by the pandemic, with just 17% in opposition.
A Republican homeowner in Denver in his 30s rejected the suggestion government should help with housing affordability.
Asked what local government could do to help, he responded: "Nothing, it's not the government’s job to make sure anyone could live anywhere. There are plenty of cities in this country with affordable housing for all. Denver is a destination city, not a Section 8 development."
A Denver woman in her 40s who rents an apartment and said she's registered with a third party said she didn't have the solution but was frustrated with the situation.
"Rich people are moving here and buying up properties as investments so they charge an unaffordable amount for rent," she said. "I don’t know what the solution is, but I’m a single woman who shouldn’t have to work more than my full-time job to pay rent, (pay) bills and eat. I also shouldn’t have to rely on roommates. I’m 43, I don’t want roommates."
A Republican homeowner in Jefferson County in her 40s said the price of housing was just the start.
"It's not just housing that needs to be affordable. Food, gas, electricity the cost of living in Colorado is a struggle for even the middle class," she said.
“There should be a cap on housing prices, the amount people are selling homes for is absurd," said a Democratic woman in her 40s who rents in Denver. "The average American should not have to have three jobs just to pay rent as they do in Colorado.”
