The oil and natural gas industry advocacy group Protect Colorado dropped another ad into the political season Friday, even though it doesn't have any ballot issues directly at stake this year.
The ad, in fact, just reminds Gov. Jared Polis of the need to protect jobs for oil and natural gas workers, as a state commission appointed by the governor rewrites the rules for industry and communities to peacefully co-exist in a regulatory environment.
Protect Colorado said it's putting six figures into the buy to run the 30-second ad with five stations in the Denver market, in primetime and in proximity to the newscasts. The ad is paid for by Protecting Colorado’s Environment, Economy and Energy Independence.
The ad's script states:
"Governor Polis. Two years ago you stood up for Colorado’s oil and natural gas workers. And against harmful regulations that would have a crippling effect on the state’s economy.
"You even called for an end to the oil and gas wars. Now your agency is considering overly complicated regulations that go well beyond what is needed or reasonable. With Colorado’s economy on the ropes — let’s not place more hurdles on the Colorado comeback.
"Call Governor Polis. Tell him to hold up his end of the deal and defend against overreaching regulations on the oil and natural gas industry."
You can watch it by clicking here.
A handful of organizations on both sides are vying for the hearts and minds of Coloradans on the energy issues, even if it isn't an election issue this year. Polis has a goal of moving the state toward 100% renewable energy by 2040, and supported greater setbacks in 2014 while he was a congressman before he was governor.
The League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans, or LOGIC, has been fighting the fight since 2015, now representing 28 neighborhood groups.
Its website features testimony against oil and gas from across the state.
“Oil and gas development is incompatible with the local economy, the reputation we’ve built here,” said Natasha Leger, executive director of Citizens for a Healthy Community. “People expect that their food ... is not going to be contaminated, their water is not going to be contaminated, and there are going to be particulates descending upon the plants that could impact and compromise people’s health.”
More information is available on LOGIC's website by clicking here.
Protect Colorado was one of the groups that agreed to hold off on going to voters this year because of the work being done on rules by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Polis said he wouldn't back or oppose any ballot questions, either.
LOGIC did not make that commitment, but oil-and-gas matters aren't among the 11 questions Colorado voters will answer on Nov. 3.
Now both sides are sweating out how the rules are going to turn out, particularly for required setbacks between operations and occupied buildings, such as schools, homes or businesses. A wider berth would put some communities technically off-limits, taking a lot of money from the industry and people who own those mineral rights, as well as the job and tax bases.
"The COGCC’s move does not reflect the collaborative process we agreed to this summer," Protect Colorado's Laurie Cipriano said of the ad Friday. "We had no choice but to defend our employees, investors, customers, and everyone in Colorado who relies on natural gas.
"Excessive regulation threatens jobs and tax revenue in any industry. The oil and natural gas industry is no different. Especially in 2020. Colorado's energy industry needs a clear understanding of the conditions and exceptions that will allow permits necessary to provide the energy Coloradans depend on."
