Today is April 13, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

There are 347 bills awaiting action in the Colorado legislature with less than a month left in the session. But this week, work slowed down in the House.

House Republicans deliberately stretched debate on the floor Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, speaking at length on all bills, most of them noncontroversial measures and some backed by their own caucus. On Monday, floor work lasted until after 11 p.m., and lawmakers only took action on 15 of the 27 bills on the day's second reading agenda.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, criticized the Republican filibustering during a press conference Wednesday, accusing them of bad governance.

This comes on the heels of a fragile deal brokered between the parties last week. After Republicans threatened to read the 622-page state budget bill at length during the debate, Democrats threatened to make lawmakers work over Easter weekend.

In the end, Republicans agreed to no longer request for bills to be read at length, so long as Democrats agreed they would not have to work on Sundays.

McCluskie said it appears Republicans are "dancing around those negotiations right now."

Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, defended his caucus, saying they have not violated the agreement as they never agreed not to debate. Lynch said Republicans have not asked for any bills to be read at length, as requested, instead choosing to read aloud articles, committee testimonies or short portions of bills on the floor.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver City Council President Jamie Torres on Wednesday broke their silence on the Polis administration's land use plan, issuing a joint statement condemning Senate Bill 213 as a "fundamentally flawed" proposal that Denver's municipal government opposes.

In their statement, Hancock and Torres said they agreed with the goals of SB 213, noting the city has deployed many of the same tools — accessory dwelling units, a comprehensive plan and transit corridor density — to address the city's affordable housing crisis.

"We greatly appreciate that Gov. Polis and the bill sponsors have stepped forward to remove barriers for affordable housing, promote middle housing solutions, seek density near transit and ensure all communities across Colorado take on a role in addressing this fundamental challenge," they wrote.

Where they part ways with the governor is on the bill's top-down approach, its efforts to hand over local control over land use decisions to the state, the lack of real affordability requirements and the potential for shutting out community voices on land-use decisions.

SB23-213 is "a laudable, but fundamentally flawed, top-down approach, and Denver is opposed to the bill as currently drafted. There are other ways to promote and implement the goals and policies being proposed without attempting to preempt home-rule authority, and we would encourage proponents to use the legislative process to open these conversations towards those ends and include more stakeholders to create an affordability package everyone across Colorado can support – because it’s needed.”

The statement comes one day after the Metro Mayors' Caucus issued a letter opposing the Polis administration plan to mandate land use and zoning regulations that had previously been the purview of local governments.

Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña Wednesday endorsed Mike Johnston's run for mayor, saying the former state senator is "the right person at the right time" to lead the city.

"When Mike sees a problem, he takes action and addresses the issue," said Peña, who served two terms as mayor from 1983 to 1991 and later held two cabinet positions in the Clinton administration. "He has done this as a legislator and a nonprofit leader. Under his leadership, I am confident that we can continue to build upon our great city and make Denver a city of opportunity for every family.”

Johnston is facing former Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough in a June runoff. The incumbent, Mayor Michael Hancock, is term-limited.

In his endorsement, Peña said Johnston brings "bold and creative solutions to tackle the many challenges facing our city," listing crime, housing, air pollution and "unplanned growth" among the issues confronting the next mayor.

After previous denials, Michelle Hill received an official letter earlier this year from the Department of Veterans Affairs acknowledging her husband’s deadly cancer was caused by exposure to toxic burn pits.

“It was saying, ‘Yes, your husband’s service mattered,’” she said during an event Wednesday at the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Congressional approval of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, in August that extended disability benefits and health care to those exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins made that acknowledgment possible.

It also granted Hill monthly pension payments because her husband, James, died of cancer in October 2017 that was caused by exposure to burn pits over three deployments as an engineer.

In March, she was approved for payments that will give her peace of mind and help with basic bills, such as her mortgage.

“This has made an enormous difference in my life,” she said.

A federal appeals court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail.

The ruling late Wednesday temporarily narrowed a decision by a lower court judge in Texas that had completely blocked the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the nation’s most commonly used method of abortion. The Texas order unsettled abortion providers less than a year after the reversal of Roe v. Wade already dramatically curtailed abortion access.

The case is likely to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.