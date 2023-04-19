Today is April 19, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Former legislator Mike Johnston, who topped the official tally of votes in the April 4 election, is leading former business chamber executive Kelly Brough in the runoff race for Denver mayor, a recent poll shows.

But Johnston's lead — 38.9% compared to Brough's 34.1% — is practically within the poll's margin of error.

"It’s still anyone’s race," said a memo prepared by Cygnal and Chism Strategies, which conducted the poll.

The survey, which was conducted between April 11 and 12 and asked 410 respondents, hinted of the political lines shaping immediately after it became clear that Johnston and Brough would face each other in June. The two candidates beat 14 other aspirants for Denver's top post, but the crowded field ensured none would get more than 50% of the vote, leading to a runoff.

The Colorado House on Tuesday approved a bill to establish a statewide limit on donations made to candidates in local elections, sending the proposal to the Senate for further consideration.

If made law, House Bill 1245 would cap donations from individuals and political parties at $400 and donations from small-donor committees at $4,000 in municipal elections, among other records and reporting requirements.

House lawmakers voted 45-16 to pass the bill, with all Democrats in support and all Republicans except for Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron in opposition.

The Colorado Supreme Court announced on Monday it will hear three criminal appeals and one case exploring the government's obligation to determine whether children in welfare proceedings qualify for the longstanding protections granted to American Indians.

At least three of the court's seven members must consent to take up a case on appeal.

The criminal cases address different facets of the law, including what happens when a juror needs to be replaced mid-deliberations, the evidence required to convict someone for an attempted child sex crime, and whether trespassing is a lesser offense of burglary. In some of the cases, the Supreme Court will examine its own precedent and decide which of its past holdings still apply.

After serving for the last eight years as Colorado Springs mayor, John Suthers isn't quite hanging up his hat.

Suthers will join Denver-based lobbying and law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a shareholder, focusing on government relations and state attorneys general matters, the firm announced in a news release this week.

"Coming to a firm like Brownstein that is a stalwart fixture in Colorado's legal industry is a great landing spot for me as I step away from public office," Suthers, who leaves office June 6, said in the release. "Brownstein has a reputation for solving clients' most challenging and complex issues and I look forward to joining the talented government relations and litigation teams."

Before he was elected Colorado Springs' second strong mayor in 2015, Suthers served from 2005 to 2015 as the Colorado attorney general. He was also appointed in 2001 by former President George W. Bush as U.S. attorney for Colorado.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to build support for a Republican plan that would demand strict limits to federal spending in return for agreeing to raise the nation's debt limit and stave off an unprecedented U.S. default.

But President Joe Biden swiftly swatted down the plan, which would cap much federal spending at increases of 1% a year, as requiring “huge cuts” to programs helping millions of Americans.

It was just the latest in what is expected to be a protracted debate over how, when and even whether to raise the nation's debt limit, now at $31 trillion, with default and a potentially devastating blow to the economy possible if Congress fails to act.

McCarthy is finding unusual support for his plan from his typically fractured House Republican majority, who view the proposal as a calling card to push Biden into negotiations. The White House has so far refused to engage in debt ceiling talks, doubtful McCarthy can unify Republicans and steer any proposal to passage.