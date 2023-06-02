Gov. Jared Polis is set to on Friday sign the fifth major gun control bill from Colorado's 2023 legislative session, a measure banning ghost guns.
Polis called for a ban on ghost guns — unserialized weapons that can be made from kits and on 3D printers — in his January State of the State address.
Senate Bill 279 is set to follow four other major measure intended to rein in gun violence in Colorado, which Polis signed in April. Those include:
- Expansion of the state's red flag law to allow district attorneys, higher ed faculty and K-12 teachers and medical professionals to seek extreme risk protection orders
- Allowing victims of gun violence to sue firearms dealers and manufacturers in civil court, overturning a 2000 law granting immunity to firearms dealers that gun control groups called one of the strictest in the nation
- Creation of a three-day waiting period for delivery of a firearm after purchase or transfer
- Raising the age for purchase of a firearm from 18 to 21, although the measure allows for possession of a firearm by those under 21 years old
The latter two are the subject of a lawsuit filed against the state by gun rights organizations.
SB 279 bans the manufacture and possession of unserialized frames and receivers, the outer shell that holds the components for a gun.
Ghost guns can be assembled with kits that include all or part of a gun, as well as created through 3D printers. However, the bill does not ban the sale of kits that do not include the frames or receivers, nor components that can be used to create a gun on a 3D printer, so long as the components don't include the frame or receiver.
SB 279 does provide an opportunity for owners of ghost guns to get serial numbers added onto their firearms. That can be done by any licensed dealer, but would also require a background check under existing state law. That window expires at the end of the year.
Polis also signed a proclamation for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
In a statement Friday, Polis said: "I am proud of the achievements reached this year to improve gun safety and reduce crime, but the work is not done."
"In order to make Colorado one of the top ten safest states, we must continue to come together to build on these public safety accomplishments," he said.
Editor's note: This developing news story will be updated.
