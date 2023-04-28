Today is April 28, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Gov. Jared Polis' signature housing bill won preliminary approval from the state Senate but not without more changes, though most were minor.

Senate Bill 213, which, as introduced intended to impose state mandates and effectively strip local governments of their authority over land use and zoning, was already gutted in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

What is left is largely a bill requiring a statewide housing needs assessment.

SB 213 started off by allowing the state to take control of local land use planning, which has been the purview of local governments for decades and backed — opponents argued — by 50 years of Colorado Supreme Court rulings. Opponents also said the original bill would be unconstitutional, given that local governments have home rule authority to make their own governance decisions, granted to them under the state constitution.

Proponents seeking to establish supervised drug injection sites in Colorado saw their latest effort in a years-long battle meet a bitter end Wednesday evening.

House Bill 1202 sought to give municipalities the power to allow sites in their communities where people could use illegal drugs under supervision of medical professionals, which backers of the policy said would prevent overdoses. The sites could offer needed medical care, sterile drug equipment, test drugs for fentanyl and could connect users to counseling and other treatment.

The Democrat-sponsored bill easily cleared the House in a 43-21 vote last month, but was killed by a Senate committee Wednesday night in a 6-3 vote.

The state's largest organization of Republican women expelled El Paso County GOP Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins from its ranks this week for failing to support Republican candidates in last year's election.

In a nearly unanimous vote on Sunday, the Colorado Federation of Republican Women's governing board adopted a resolution barring Tonkins from belonging to the group or any of its local or national affiliates, officials with the club told Colorado Politics.

Prior to the vote, Tonkins was president of one of the Colorado Springs-area chapters of the group, which counts more than 800 members statewide in 27 local federations. The state group's action removes her from that position.

The group said Tonkins crossed the line last fall when she told radio listeners that she wouldn't "vote for the lesser of two evils" and instead encouraged voters to choose other candidates.

The state's second-highest court on Thursday agreed the Colorado Attorney General's Office acted reasonably by refusing to provide two media outlets with records of police officers who are certified and, for misconduct-related reasons, decertified as law enforcement.

A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals determined the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board qualifies as a "criminal justice agency," with certain records subject to disclosure only at the discretion of government officials.

Further, although the official in charge of POST records did not document that she considered the public interest at the time she denied the outlets' requests, the panel was satisfied with her later claims that she had done so.

"We reach this conclusion notwithstanding the absence of contemporaneous documentary evidence," wrote Judge Robert D. Hawthorne in the April 27 opinion.

The case, spurred by the reporting of Christopher N. Osher at The Gazette in Colorado Springs and of the Invisible Institute in Chicago, prompted the appellate court to recognize that many state agencies that do not primarily or even minimally perform criminal investigations may nonetheless qualify as "criminal justice agencies" with greater discretion to withhold records.

It might be the halfway point between last year's midterms and this fall's off-year election, but there's certainly been no let-up in the frenetic bustle of political activity, nationally and in Colorado.

Whether it's the General Assembly charging toward its 120th — and final — day of this year's momentous session or the official start of the 2024 presidential contest with Joe Biden's campaign launch this week, hardly an hour goes by without new and breaking political headlines.

Throw in dynamic races for open mayoral seats in Denver and Colorado Springs and the relentless churn reflecting a fiercely divided electorate, and you've got a recipe for overload.

Sometimes, even the most devoted political junkies need a break from the news of the day.

For those who'd like to pause their intake — crimp the firehose, so to speak — without straying too far from the circus, we've assembled a line-up of some of the best civic-minded on-screen storytelling about the state's politics and politicians, whether produced on celluloid, videotape or digital bits.

Consider it a virtual Colorado political film festival.