Today is June 27, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Gov. Jared Polis made an unannounced visit to the 2023 Colorado Municipal League conference in Aurora on Monday, with remarks characterized by one person as a "lecture" to elected municipal officials.

Polis has had few friends lately among municipal government leaders due to their opposition to his 2023 housing plan, which unsuccessfully sought to strip away local control on zoning issues from city and town governments. That change would have likely been felt the most by the 105 cities and towns with home rule authority granted under the state constitution.

That opposition didn't deter the governor from attempting to sell his housing ideas to the Colorado Municipal League audience, immediately launching into a pitch for the proposals but also drawing criticism for some of his comments.

"There's no need for endless assessments and planning, we just simply need to cut red tape," Polis said, saying that's particularly true for affordable housing such as duplexes, fourplexes and other options, and building units close to job centers around the state.

Denver Public Schools on Monday appealed a court decision requiring the district to release the recording from a March 23 executive decision held in the wake of the East High School shooting that wounded two administrators.

The DPS Board of Education went into the executive session, which is closed to the public, to discuss security measures.

The district’s appeal questioned whether the judge erred in reviewing and then revealing — in issuing his order — details from the audio not yet disclosed, “frustrating DPS’ rights of appeal.”

District officials also contend the district court’s order did not resolve the amount of attorney’s fees and costs due the media coalition as a result of the lawsuit.

DPS additionally requested a transcript of the June 16 hearing.

The appeal delays the tape’s release.

Denver's next mayor is relying on his former rivals to help build his administration.

Mayor-elect Mike Johnston announced the nearly 450 people who will make up his transition committees on Thursday — in charge of holding public meetings, sourcing applicants for key roles, and recommending priorities for the incoming administration.

The lengthy list features many familiar names, including a few from the mayor's race.

The person who killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub in November, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after more than 20 people gave victim statements to the court, lamenting the shooter as a "coward" and a "monster."

Anderson Aldrich pleaded guilty Monday morning in a packed courtroom to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Aldrich fatally shot five people and injured nearly two dozen at nightclub on North Academy Boulevard on Nov. 19. Aldrich faced 323 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes and more from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

In a post-trial press conference on Monday, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen joined several city leaders and public safety officials in praising the heroism shown during the Club Q shooting, as well as the law enforcement and prosecutorial efforts that led to Anderson Aldrich pleading guilty to more than 51 charges and being sentenced to more than 2,000 years in prison, with no possibility of parole or appeal.

But with an emotional and arduous trial behind him, and with Aldrich unlikely to ever leave prison alive, Allen also had some strong words for the Club Q assailant as well as Colorado laws that prevented his office from pursuing the death penalty.

“Today marks an important step in the recovery journey of the victims and family members of the Club Q shooting,” Allen said.

“Five consecutive life sentences – one life sentence for each murder victim …plus 48 years for each person the defendant in this case attempted to murder that night, running consecutively, totaling 2,208 years on top of those five consecutive life sentences. That is the longest sentence ever achieved in the 4th Judicial District.”