Today is August 2, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Three Democrats are battling it out to determine who will be the next to represent northwest Denver in the state House of Representatives.

Colorado's House District 4 seat will be vacant beginning on Friday, as its current occupant, Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, resigns to join the Denver City Council. The Democratic of Party of Denver has until Sept. 3 to identify her replacement through a vacancy election.

As of Tuesday, three candidates have added their names to the ballot: former state Rep. Rochelle Galindo, community activist and teacher Tim Hernández, and retired appellate judge Cecelia Espenoza.

The Colorado Republican Party filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Denver seeking to overturn a state law approved by voters in 2016 that lets unaffiliated voters participate in primary elections.

The lawsuit alleges that Proposition 108, which passed with 53% of the vote, is unconstitutional on multiple grounds, arguing that the semi-open primary system it established infringes on the GOP's rights under the First and 14th amendments to choose nominees to the general election ballot.

If the lawsuit succeeds, it would prevent unaffiliated voters — who make up nearly half of the state's electorate — from voting in either Republican or Democratic primaries, as they've been able to do since 2018.

Filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, the lawsuit names Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, as the defendant in her official capacity as administrator of state elections.

The state GOP is asking the court to declare the initiative unconstitutional and issue an injunction prohibiting Griswold and other state and county election officials from enforcing the law ahead of next year's June 24 primary.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) continued to criticize President Joe Biden and take shots at Colorado after Monday's announcement that Biden had decided to keep Space Command's headquarters in Colorado Springs rather than permanently move it to Alabama.

Tuberville was among those who felt the process wasn't objective. Even though Space Command will become fully operational faster in Colorado Springs, as many Colorado lawmakers have said.

Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit alleging Colorado Springs police officers violated the First and Fourth amendments of the U.S. Constitution when officers obtained "unlawful," "dragnet" search warrants for activists who participated in a housing rights march in Colorado Springs in the summer of 2021.

The lawsuit accuses police officers of targeting leaders with the nonprofit activist group Chinook Center for arrest during a housing rights march in downtown Colorado Springs on July 31, 2021, then obtaining "unjustified" search warrants to access the nonprofit's private chats on Facebook Messenger.

The suit also alleges police later arrested Colorado Springs resident and activist Jacqueline "Jax" Armendariz Unzueta after she dropped a bicycle she was riding in front of another police officer, who was not injured, during the march. Police then seized her cellphones, laptops and an external hard drive "without any justification or probable cause that they contained specific, particularized evidence of the alleged bike-dropping crime," and "enlisted the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to unlawfully seize, search and copy all of Armendariz Unzueta's personal devices," the lawsuit states.

Tickets and arrests of students at 13 Denver Public Schools campuses were lower when police officers were not stationed inside the school buildings than when they were, according to state and local data from the 2019-20 and 2022-23 school years.

The data backs a key criticism of school resource officers, which is that they increase tickets and arrests and feed the school-to-prison pipeline.

But when SROs were reintroduced on those 13 campuses for the last two months of the 2022-23 school year, after a shooting inside East High School, the monthly average of tickets and arrests did not go up, according to data from the Denver Police Department.