The retirement fund for Colorado teachers and other public employees will soon have a new chief benefits officer in mid-April, the organization said Thursday.
Patrick Lane joins the Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association after serving as director of member services for the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System. With more than two decades' experience, Lane also has served on the National Pension Education Association Board of Directors since 2012.
“Patrick has clearly demonstrated that he can successfully run the complex, day-to-day operations required of a statewide pension system,” PERA executive director Ron Baker said in a statement. “Patrick also brings a history of finding innovative ways to work more efficiently and enhance the experience for members. We are excited to bring Patrick on board, and look forward to the positive changes he’ll bring for PERA’s membership.”
Lane succeeds Donna Baros, who retired last year.
He will be charged with oversight and management of PERA’s retirement, disability and survivor benefit payments, as well as member account services, benefit counseling and customer service.
"I am grateful for this opportunity to join the PERA staff,” Lane said in a statement. “It is truly an honor to serve those who have devoted their working lives to educating, protecting, and serving the people of Colorado.
"I look forward to working on a team that puts customers first and works tirelessly to help people achieve a secure and lasting retirement that honors their service to the public."
Colorado PERA serves more than 604,000 current and former teachers, state troopers, corrections officers and other public employees, distributing more than $4 billion in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.