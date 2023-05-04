Today is May 4, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

In an unprecedented flexing of its authority, the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline late Tuesday requested a public censure of former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan "Ben" Coats for his role in a multi-million dollar contract that was awarded to a former employee who faced firing.

It is the first discipline ever requested by the commission to anyone who sat on the state's highest court, much less its chief.

The censure is for Coats' failure to "perform judicial and administrative duties competently and diligently," one of the cornerstones of the state's code of judicial conduct, according to a copy of the 13-page document obtained by The Denver Gazette.

Coats allowed the contract to be awarded to former Chief of Staff Mindy Masias, despite a number of warning signs that indicated it could be problematic, the commission concluded, as well as a variety of lapses in judgment.

The 2023 legislative session ends on May 8.

In that time, lawmakers will have to work through at least 204 bills.

As of Wednesday, 614 bills have been introduced, according to the Office of Legislative Legal Services.

Of the bills introduced, 410 are done: either killed or sent to the governor. Of the 204 left 90 are awaiting final action in the Senate, 114 left in the House.

An effort to establish a statewide limit on contributions made to candidates in local elections passed its last major legislative hurdle on Wednesday.

If signed into law, House Bill 1245 would cap contributions from individuals and political parties at $400 and from small-donor committees at $4,000 in municipal elections, among other records and reporting requirements.

The House had passed the measure last month. Now, it will go back to the House to approve a minor change from the Senate, and then to the governor for final consideration.

Two bills designed to help Colorado's plans to reintroduce wolves later this year won final votes in the state House Wednesday, after sponsors beat back a series of challenges in the last two days, including from the governor's office.

Senate Bill 256 is the more controversial of the two measures. It would require the state to receive what's called a 10(J) ruling from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service before wolves can be reintroduced.

The House approved the bill on a 41-22 vote; the "no" votes all came from House Democrats.

A survey of the Colorado Parent Teacher Association suggests parents want an alternate measure of success than standardized testing. More than four out of five respondents in the survey administered to the statewide parent engagement group are not confident standardized testing is a fair or accurate measure of intelligence, according to data.

The state uses annual test scores like the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS, as an accountability measure to assign school ratings and determine which schools and districts are in need of formal improvement interventions. Results from last month’s 2023 CMAS testing will be announced in the fall.

Questions surrounding the necessity of standardized testing were elevated by the pandemic after a number of higher education institutions permanently waived entrance exam requirements like the SAT and ACT. Experts at the time said the tests are poor predictors of success.

As to the PTA’s concerns over testing in the K-12 system, “The reasons are plentiful,” said Colorado PTA Vice President for Communications Evie Hudak. “It really isn’t a fair comparison.”