NEW MEXICO

Experts forecast 'drastic changes' for Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE — Each spring, farmers cross their fingers for abundant Rio Grande flows that will sustain them through a hot summer.

Now, New Mexico water scientists have found that peak Rio Grande flows could arrive about a month earlier by the century's end.

The potential change could influence how the state manages its scarce water supplies, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist David Moeser said the research began by creating a model for what the Rio Grande "looked like before we got in the way."

Flows at the Colorado-New Mexico state line, for example, have declined sharply in the past century.

That decline is thanks to a precisely managed system of reservoirs and canals that divert water from the river for irrigation and municipal use.

About 75% of Rio Grande flows come from snowpack, while monsoon rains produce the rest.

The team used nearly 30 different climate datasets to show how rising greenhouse gas emissions, temperatures and changes in snowpack could influence when river flows will be at their peak each year.

Majority streamflow volume in the Upper Rio Grande Basin could arrive about a month earlier by 2099 if global emissions continue to rise, the USGS study found.

"One month earlier means we are getting that water significantly prior to the growing season," Moeser said. "So, how are water managers going to hold on to that water in order to deliver it in a meaningful way to the people that need the water in our basin? This is a fairly striking result."

WYOMING

BLM misses deadline for federal oil, gas lease sale

CHEYENNE — Wyoming will not see a federal oil and gas lease sale in this year's first quarter, stakeholders said.

The Bureau of Land Management reportedly told producers last year that it would "offer 195 parcels totaling about 179,001 acres in an oil and gas lease sale" in the first three months of this year, under a court order directing BLM to resume such sales four times a year. Because the agency must announce such plans even before the quarter ends, stakeholders noted that the deadline for this period ending March 31 has effectively already been blown.

Industry leaders and at least one politician were not pleased, and some of them blasted the administration of President Joe Biden.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., in a Feb. 16 statement that BLM has “blown past a critical deadline,” resulting in Wyoming and other Western states missing lease sales for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming issued a statement with the headline "BLM's Failure Deprives Wyomingites of Millions in Revenue." It went on to say that, "despite congressionally mandated obligations under the Mineral Leasing Act and June 2021 nationwide injunction requiring the resumption of lease auctions, the Biden administration has refused to offer mineral lease auctions in Wyoming for five consecutive quarters."

During the Biden administration, over the last year-plus, by failing to move forward on such leases, Wyoming did not get approximately $47 million, the industry group calculated. Previous to this administration, in recent years, the state had been getting some $37.9 million in such revenue annually, the association said.

Pete Obermueller, the trade group’s president, added, "You would think in light of rising gas prices, rampant inflation and global instability, the president would do everything in his power to unleash America's natural resources."

MONTANA

Gun sale surge brings record money for conservation grants

BILLINGS — Tax receipts from surging gun and ammunition sales in the U.S. boosted money for a federal conservation program to a record level in 2022, officials announced on Feb. 11.

Excise taxes on guns, ammunition and archery equipment brought in $1.1 billion to fund federal grants to states for state wildlife conservation and hunter education, said officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The restoration programs distribute tax money from hunting, shooting and fishing equipment to all 50 states and U.S. territories. The taxes resulted from a 1937 law that aimed to stop the rapid decline of many species of fish and other animals early last century because of overhunting and habitat destruction.

Money for the wildlife program rose by more than 60% over last year and shattered the previous high of $808 million in 2015, according to figures provided by Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Laury Marshall.

The increased funding comes after at least 18.5 million firearms were sold last year, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Texas is eligible to receive the most money from the restoration programs this year, about $71 million, followed by Alaska, with about $66 million. The formula for deciding each state's amount is based on its land and water area and the number of fishing and hunting licenses it sells.

NAVAJO NATION

Tribe maintain mask mandate as states drops it

WINDOW ROCK — The Navajo Nation is maintaining a mask mandate to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, even as the last of the states that surround the reservation dropped the requirement.

The 27,000 square-mile reservation extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise announcement on Feb. 17 to lift the state's mask mandate for indoor public spaces. Utah's requirement for most public settings was short-lived. Arizona never had a statewide mask mandate.

The Navajo Nation implemented a mask mandate early on in the pandemic. Residents and visitors are required to wear masks in public, and schoolchildren also must mask up.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the tribe must do everything it can to help those who are treating the infected. He encouraged those on the reservation to double mask and get fully vaccinated.

The tribe reported 11 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 18 and two more deaths, bringing the total numbers to 52,023 cases and 1,641 deaths.

IDAHO

State settles lawsuit on living wills for pregnant people

BOISE — Idaho has agreed to change its living will template so that pregnant people will not be kept on life support against their wishes.

The move is part of a legal settlement reached this week with four women who said the state's law governing advance health care directives discriminates based on gender and subjects pregnant people to different medical treatment than others.

The women, represented by legal groups including the women's rights organization Legal Voice and the end-of-life patient rights organization Compassion & Choices, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in 2018 targeting the state's Medical Consent and Natural Death Act. The act says competent people have a fundamental right to control decisions on their medical care, including when to have life-saving care withdrawn. But it also included a template living will that said the directive would have no force during the course of a pregnancy.

State officials interpreted the rule to mean pregnant people must receive life-saving treatment regardless of their living wills, and the template with the pregnancy exclusion was promoted on a state website.

Under the settlement, Idaho officials admit no wrongdoing but must make sure advance directives are followed regardless of whether the patient is pregnant. The state will create a new living will template, and notify everyone who has already filed a living will with the state's advance directive registry of the court's decision.

The Idaho Attorney General's office declined to comment on the settlement.