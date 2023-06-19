Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government.
The Colorado Supreme Court will this week hold a final set of oral arguments until the fall, and the justices have also released several decisions in anticipation of their summer break.
Last round of arguments commences
• On Tuesday and Wednesday, the state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in five cases. The justices will then take a two-month break before returning in September for a new round of arguments. The cases are:
Weld County Board of County Commissioners v. Ryan and Colorado State Board of Education v. Adams County School District 14: Both cases question whether a government entity can ask for judicial review of an action by a state agency — specifically, for regulations affecting oil and gas operations and a state-imposed "turnaround plan" for a local school district.
Garcia v. Colorado Cab Company, LLC: Is a taxicab company liable for a man's injuries when, as a "rescuer," he intervened after he saw a cab driver being assaulted?
People in the Interest of A-J.A.B.: The appeal questions whether counties in child welfare proceedings should contact tribal nations as part of their "due diligence" in determining whether a child is American Indian.
Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP v. BKP, Inc.: Can law firms who are publicizing their class action lawsuits be sued for the statements they make in connection with the announcement?
Recently decided
• The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that people aren't able to challenge the private ownership of riverbeds simply because they wade or fish in a particular stretch of river, dealing a blow to public recreational access in the state.
• By 4-3, the justices found two Thornton detectives coerced a murder suspect into talking when they misrepresented whether the suspect was "in trouble."
• Also by 4-3, the court ordered a new trial for a woman who is plausibly innocent and was not allowed to question the alternate suspect at her original trial.
• If a drunk driving suspects intends to defend herself by claiming she was involuntarily intoxicated, prosecutors are allowed access to her medical records.
• Even though no other state uses the phrase "universal malice" in their murder laws except Colorado, it isn't a "technical term" that requires a definition for jurors, the Supreme Court decided.
• Domestic violence treatment imposed after a criminal conviction isn't "punishment," the justices determined, meaning judges alone can decide if an offense amounts to domestic violence.
• Prosecutors now have greater leeway to use out-of-court testimony from child victims at trial, following the Supreme Court's review of the state's child hearsay law.
• The Supreme Court will review several appeals touching on racial bias in jury selection, a defense lawyer's conflict of interest, the amount of evidence prosecutors are entitled to access in a murder case, the connection between workers' compensation and insurance benefits, and a disbarred lawyer's continued pursuit of her enemies through the legal system.
Heard on appeal
• One member of the state's Court of Appeals hopes the Supreme Court will revisit and clarify a recent decision governing how convicted defendants may ask for police to give them their stuff back.
• Although Colorado law unusually allows trial judges to review and potentially overrule district attorneys' decisions not to prosecute, a Larimer County judge went too far by appointing a special prosecutor, the Court of Appeals ruled.
• A man serving 136 years in prison will receive a new trial after an appellate panel found, 2-1, that an Arapahoe County judge let a biased juror serve.
• The union representing Aurora's firefighters may be allowed to insert itself into the litigation surrounding the city's consent decree, which Aurora and the state entered into after the attorney general found a pattern and practice of unlawful conduct.
• By 2-1, the appeals court ruled a man convicted of assaulting a sheriff's deputy was not entitled to a review of the deputy's potential history of misconduct.
• A Gilpin County judge responded to a disruption during trial by ejecting everyone from the courtroom, including the defendant's family. The Court of Appeals found the judge's actions violated the constitutional right to a public trial.
In federal news
• By 2-1, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit agreed season passholders for Vail Resorts can't sue for cash refunds as a result of the COVID-19-induced early closure of the 2020 ski season. But they can pursue a different form of compensation.
• Also by 2-1, the 10th Circuit believed Colorado Springs officers acted in good faith when executing a search warrant that was so broad as to be unconstitutional.
Vacancies and appointments
• The governor has appointed prosecutor Sarah E. Stout to be a district judge in the 17th Judicial District (Adams and Broomfield counties), where she will succeed retiring Judge Robert W. Kiesnowski Jr.
• There are three candidates to succeed District Court Judge Robert Lochary, who is resigning from the First Judicial District (Jefferson and Gilpin counties): Magistrate Marianne Tims, Christopher Blake Rhamey, and Arapahoe County Court Judge Chantel Contiguglia. Contiguglia was also a recent finalist for a district court seat in the neighboring 18th Judicial District.
• July 6 is the deadline to apply for those looking to succeed retiring District Court Judge Lily W. Oeffler in the First Judicial District.
• June 29 is the deadline to apply for an Arapahoe County Court vacancy, following the elevation of Judge LaQunya L. Baker to the district court.
And speaking of open seats...
• Tomorrow, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore, an Obama administration appointee, will step down as an active judge on Colorado's federal trial court. Even though Moore gave the White House an ample 11 months' notice, no one will be immediately filling the vacancy.
• Moore's intended successor, U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews, is awaiting a confirmation vote before the U.S. Senate. It is unlikely he will receive support from any of the chamber's 49 Republican members. The offices of Colorado's senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, did not respond when asked about the timing of a vote.
Miscellaneous proceedings
• A Denver woman is challenging anew the constitutionality of a Colorado law that prevents anti-abortion protesters from approaching customers at clinics, which the U.S. Supreme Court already upheld two decades ago.
• Colorado Springs will represent three current or former officers in a civil rights lawsuit filed against various law enforcement officials.
