One of the major decision-making powers of Congress, according to the United States Constitution, is the ability to declare war. This power rests with no other branch, although it has been largely ignored and abused by the executive branch for decades without repercussions.
The consequences of federal decisions, or lack thereof, do not end in the halls of the Capitol or White House, however. That is only where things begin, and often is the root place of many of our national problems.
Unfortunately, it is not our elected officials who fight our nation’s wars. Otherwise, they might think more carefully about getting us embroiled in conflicts halfway around the world.
No, America’s sons and daughters fight our wars and spend years deployed to far-off lands on behalf of the American people. Only those who have served can fully appreciate the sacrifice and the traumas of war that are rarely ever healed completely.
Those who have served in a combat theater deeply understand how lives are affected by war even long after a deployment. This experience clearly makes combat veterans best suited to make judicious decisions on the use of our military and to lead our nation in wartime.
I have experienced firsthand the effects of war on my fellow soldiers, families, our allies, civilians and even on the enemy. Such knowledge, which is only gained by direct experience, is crucial when contemplating warfare, because the consequences are extreme.
It is important that my congressional race — and races across the country — has men and women who can speak with authority on national security, combat or how to effectively win our nation’s wars.
Veterans also recognize the dangers of divisiveness in society, having seen it rip apart other nations, and many of us desire to lead the nation in healing our deep divisions. We have been bound in service with men and women from across the nation consisting of multiple ethnicities, races, and religions in ways unlike any other institution in America. Veterans, particularly those who were in leadership positions, look for the content of one’s character, not the color of one’s skin, or one’s gender.
Veterans also have an abiding understanding of our oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution. Veterans have had to live the oath, not just hollowly repeat words at ceremonies. A wartime soldier understands duty and sacrifice for the greater good in ways most others cannot.
Veterans understand courage and honor in the face of adversity, taking on dangerous, difficult missions, most often outside the sight of our fellow citizens. We are accustomed to doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Our watchwords are "Duty, Honor, Country…"
I am seeking a seat in Congress and I will do so as the Constitution and our oaths require. Veterans, whether or not it is popular with the Washington crowd or their own party, always strive to do what is right for America.
I, along with my fellow veterans across our nation, will go to Washington ready for action from day one.
Erik Aadland, R-Littleton, is a candidate for Congress in the 7th Colorado district, and is a U.S. Army Veteran. He is a West Point graduate and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded two bronze star medals, including with a combat “V” for valor.
