As we spend the holidays with family and friends in warm homes with plenty of food and gifts, we think it is important to keep the people of Ukraine in our thoughts. Millions of Ukrainians are spending this time without power or heat, just hoping to survive to see 2023.
Last week, we saw President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy travel from the front lines of the war in his country to our Capitol and address our elected representatives in Congress. It was a truly moving speech.
It is a rare occasion when someone addresses a joint meeting of Congress, and nearly every applause line has members from both parties on their feet in a standing ovation (although notably not our own representative). Hearing from a leader who is bravely standing against a mortal threat to himself and his nation should be something we can all cheer for.
Zelenskyy’s message was strong and defiant, but also hopeful.
“Against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall,” Zelenskyy said. “Ukraine is alive and kicking. Thank you. And it gives me good reason to share with you our first, first joint victory: We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world. We have no fear, nor should anyone in the world have it.”
He referenced the Battle of the Bulge in which American soldiers fighting in Europe withstood a Nazi offensive around Christmastime. It was a reminder about what Americans were willing to do and sacrifice to ensure we and our allies in Europe remained free and independent democracies.
What Ukraine is asking of us and our European allies now is far less than what older generations gave in their fight. What are money and weapons compared to American lives?
Some may question whether even the small amount we’ve given (and it is small — just $24 billion since 2014) is worth it. We think it is, as is the $45 billion earmarked to help that country defend itself in 2023.
Ukraine was invaded by Russia without provocation in an attempt to steal land and resources from its democratic and independent neighbor. In this war Russia has committed countless atrocities and war crimes. It has tortured and butchered Ukrainians. It has targeted civilian infrastructure. It has razed whole cities to the ground.
Right now Russia is flattening a Ukrainian city, not much larger than Grand Junction, in an attempt to take control of the Donbas region.
“Last year — last year, 70,000 people lived here in Bakhmut, in this city, and now only few civilians stay,” Zelenskyy said. “Every inch of that land is soaked in blood; roaring guns sound every hour. Trenches in the Donbas change hands several times a day in fierce combat, and even hand fighting. But the Ukrainian Donbas stands.”
Imagine that was us. That this city was in ruins and all of us either fighting for it or fleeing to safety. Wouldn’t we hope and pray that someone would help us fight for our safety and freedom?
We’re glad the U.S. has decided to answer those prayers and help the people fighting to keep their homes and their freedom. It’s the right thing to do.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
Read the original article here.
