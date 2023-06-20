Even when we close our eyes, we see those images of boxes with highly sensitive documents – many critical to national security – stacked high in Donald Trump’s bathroom.
The story of how the classified documents got there seem to meet former FBI director James Comey’s standard for prosecution: intentionality and obstruction.
We don’t believe any story of clumsy sorting of presidential documents in the final days of Trump’s term. Or the former president’s talk that these documents rightly belong to him and he can build towers with them. Instead, we see a deliberate, extensive attempt to cling to trappings of presidential powers, and provide an impressive show-and-tell for friends and associates visiting Mar-a-Largo.
Consider what led to the 37-count indictment. Trump denied the existence of the multitude of boxes – including some with defense assessments and war plans – then mishandled them and kept them unsecured. In his own bathroom, of all places.
Storage locations changed and archivists were blocked from returning the classified documents to Washington, D.C.
It’s alarming and potentially perilous for U.S. national security. The consequences of these documents landing in the wrong hands is, at least, chilling or, at worst, apocalyptic.
But Trump could get a break in the courtroom of Aileen M. Cannon, the assigned Federal District Court judge appointed by Trump for a lifetime on the bench. Cannon has limited experience running criminal trials. And she’s been criticized for past rulings favoring Trump.
Americans without Trump’s star power who left offices with classified documents and didn’t employ extensive machinations to deflect authority didn’t receive leniency. For lesser transgressions, they were sentenced to years in prison.
Now comes the stalling to make the most of opportunities. Trump could continue to claim victimhood – and fundraise – at which he excels. The show began with supporters – not the crowd Trump would have liked – outside the Miami courthouse.
Now, all eyes are on leading Republicans and the distances they may – or may not – put between themselves and Trump. Despite legal troubles, polls show Trump is the leading party contender.
Some distancing is showing, though. Presidential candidate Nikki Haley said that Trump was “incredibly reckless” with his embrace of the documents. Tim Scott, also a candidate, has said it is “a serious case with serious allegations.” At home, Colorado’s Rep. Ken Buck, a member of the far right, says he won’t support a convicted felon for president.
Those statements reflect some daylight between the speakers and Trump.
The question is how much of the 30% of the electorate that continues to revere Trump will turn their backs on him. Do they understand the gravitas of this situation? Are they familiar with the actions that led to the indictment? Or is their information only coming from Fox News – actually “Fox Club” – or fringe, far-right sources? A common explanation from Trump supporters is, “We like his policies, not his personal life.” Will ignoring the critical importance of national security with the chance of putting American strategies, alliances and troops at risk to stroke Trump’s ego deflate some reverence for “his policies?”
If the 30% becomes 25% or 20%, Trump’s influence will be diminished, and Republican leaders will step back. Most have been guilty of supporting the democracy-wrecker because of his base’s enthusiasm. Considering Trump’s performance on the CNN stage a few weeks ago, he has not changed.
More is coming. While hoarding government documents is bad enough, it’s that call to the Georgia secretary of state to find additional votes that strikes at the heart of American democracy. Prosecutors are building a case.
That new case along with the stacks of classified documents might just come crashing down on Trump.
Durango Herald Editorial Board
