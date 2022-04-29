Over the last few years our state, local governments, residents and our local businesses have made historic strides in tackling climate action and environmental stewardship. Colorado has set ambitious greenhouse-gas-reduction targets, we have embraced renewable-energy generation, are working to address the social cost of carbon, and other critical climate policies are in the works.
Even with all that work, unfortunately, Colorado is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to recycling and composting. Colorado recycles and composts a mere 15% of our waste, less than half the national recycling and composting rate of 32%. That makes us one of the 20 most wasteful states in the United State. This is incongruent with our state’s green reputation, and our other sustainability-minded efforts. At a time when supply-chain challenges and delays are top of mind, our state landfills $100 million worth of recyclable materials from packaging every year. This isn’t just wasteful, this is a missed opportunity.
Our state lawmakers have the opportunity to pass a landmark bill that will transform Colorado’s recycling system. A Colorado Producer Responsibility Policy promises to not only significantly increase our unacceptably low recycling rates, but to also allow for equitable access to recycling and lower costs for local governments and residents.
Colorado’s current recycling system is fragmented, inequitable and confusing. It doesn’t matter if you are a Front Range community like Louisville, a mountain community like Salida, or a community anywhere else in the state — waste management is important. In Colorado, recycling programs are funded and managed primarily at the local level, by taxpayers, or by direct charges to households. Most residents must subscribe to and pay more to have curbside recycling services. This creates substantial inequities as recycling is more readily available in wealthier communities. Additionally, there are often limited recycling services for multi-family properties such as apartments and condos, which make up 20% of Colorado’s housing.
Local governments in Colorado work hard to try to address this inequity and enhance access to recycling. The approaches communities take vary, including municipal collection, contracting with private haulers and operating recycling drop-off locations. But all of these depend on either taxpayer dollars or residents themselves paying extra. Producer responsibility asks the companies generating the packaging to take responsibility for choosing lower-impact options and for recycling the waste.
So how does this work? The proposed producer-responsibility legislation, HB22-1355, would have companies that generate packaging waste establish an independent non-profit Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO). These companies would pay membership dues to the PRO based on both the quantity and type of packaging that they produce, creating a direct incentive to use less packaging and to choose more easily recyclable packaging options. Dues collected cover the costs to provide recycling services statewide. The PRO contracts with and pays private haulers and local governments to provide free and convenient recycling for containers, packaging and paper products to all residents and businesses across the state.
By facilitating a statewide system and funding for recycling we will increase the rate and the amount of material Coloradans recycle. That is good economic news. Recycling, reuse and re-manufacturing industries already provide nearly 86,000 jobs in Colorado and generate roughly $8.7 billion in economic benefits each year — and that is at our embarrassingly low statewide recycling rate.
Increased recycling creates a predictable and steady supply chain of recycled materials right here in Colorado. Currently nearly all of the paper, metal and plastic that Colorado collects for recycling is shipped out of state before being made into new products. Increasing recycling will attract businesses to Colorado to use recycled materials to make new products. Over 100 global companies have publicly stated their support for producer responsibility policies to increase recycling, reduce plastic pollution and help strengthen local economies. In fact, the coalition proposing this legislation in Colorado includes many of these companies, as well as local governments, community groups and environmental organizations.
Producer-responsibility systems have been adopted all over the world including here in Colorado with paint recycling. These programs are effective and proven. It is time for Colorado to catch up.
Ashley Stolzman is the mayor of Louisville and Dan Shore is the mayor of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.