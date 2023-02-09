The pandemic and rising inflation created enough economic hardship in 2022, and now Coloradans’ electricity rates could pile on, climbing even higher in 2023. Check your latest energy bill — chances are it’s about 54% higher than it was this time last year.
Coloradans deserve energy savings, now more than ever. Fortunately, there’s a way to lower energy costs while also expanding the energy grid: joining a regional energy grid. An electricity-sharing arrangement known as a regional transmission organization (RTO) would allow utilities across the western United States to work together to keep lights on and costs low.
Think of it this way: When extreme weather hits Colorado and puts a strain on our grid, an RTO that encompasses the entire western U.S. would make it possible to take advantage of excess wind energy in Idaho to meet our demand. In return, we could sell our excess solar energy to other states on extra sunny days.
You may be surprised to learn the western grid today is not an interconnected system, but a hodge-podge of 38 scattered transmission territories. This arrangement comes with disadvantages that fall hardest on ratepayers: without an interconnected grid, there’s no backup supply in the event of an energy shortage, leaving families in the dark, saddled with costly electricity bills, and sometimes both.
The great news is, change is coming — and it’s supported on a strong, bipartisan basis. In 2021, we both proudly sponsored a bill in the State Capitol that requires Colorado’s utilities to join an RTO by 2030.
With this momentum, it’s clear Colorado is leading the way in the west. The PUC should stay the course and continue to help Colorado lead the charge toward a regional grid. Here’s why an RTO is the right move for Coloradans.
1. An RTO will bring down energy costs. An RTO would save Coloradans more than $140 million annually. In turn, this prosperity will stimulate new local business activity and keep more consumer dollars in our state.
2. Joining an RTO is the best way to make our energy grid more reliable. Having a flexible, resilient and reliable grid will be imperative for keeping the lights on in every corner of Colorado. An RTO will allow us to purchase efficient, low-cost energy from another state in the western U.S. and transmit it to the homes that need it most — for a fraction of the price.
3. Colorado would see thousands of new, permanent jobs from joining an RTO. An RTO could create more than 80,000 new, permanent, living-wage jobs and up to 2,500 temporary construction jobs across the state. These new opportunities, many of them in rural parts of the state, will give Colorado’s working families more spending power.
Reliable, affordable energy is an issue with sweeping bipartisan support. Red, blue and purple states across the western U.S. are ready and eager to work together to make an RTO a reality. Joining an RTO is the right thing for Coloradans, our neighbors and all of our energy bills.
Chris Hansen and Cleave Simpson serve in the Colorado State Senate. Hansen, a Democrat, represents District 31, the east-central and southeast neighborhoods of Denver, and specializes in energy economics and data analytics, with 20+ years of experience in the global energy industry. Simpson, a Republican, represents District 6, which includes the communities of Durango, Alamosa, Cortez, Monte Vista, and Bayfield. Simpson is also general manager of the Rio Grande Water Conservation District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.