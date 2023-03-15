A very well-thought out and respectful opinion piece written by Dan Williams (“Bridge the gap that divides Colorado,” March 14). I’m not so sure the people who need to read and digest it will ever see it here, but I sincerely hope they will.
Many states have already preceded Colorado in the direction it has been heading, and some of those are now experiencing serious movements toward secession by the disenfranchised citizens of their more rural counties. Those who have agglomerated into the bigger city populations think the rest of the state can’t live without the services they provide. What they haven’t stopped to think about is our states were built by pioneering, independent-minded people mostly in rural areas without most of those services provided by people in urban areas. But those in the cities would not survive long without the agricultural products supplied by our rural counties.
It doesn’t have to come down to bold secessionist moves and more and more strife. But what needs to happen to put a halt to those is for the right people to pay heed to and act on what Mr. Williams has written.
David Brick
Nederland
