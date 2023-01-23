It’s official: Agriculture is alive and well in Colorado and continues to define this great state that anchors the Rocky Mountain West.
Today ends the 2023 National Western Stock Show, which began Jan. 7, and the event has never been larger or more successful. The first nine days of the show attracted 402,814 fans, which exceeds the populations of more than half of the country’s largest cities.
“We look forward to continuing this momentum with Stock Show fans as we crown livestock, equestrian and rodeo champions through the final Sunday,” said National Western Stock Show CEO and President Paul Andrews, as quoted by Gazette news partner 9News Denver.
Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show, The National Western, features multiple rodeos, a massive trade show, dog shows and other animal competitions, bull riding, dancing horse shows, food vendors, art displays, live music and more. It’s a tribute to our country’s constructive and humane husbandry of livestock and pets.
The Stock Show displays the diversity of the farming and ranching traditions and practices that lead Colorado’s economy, featuring an African American rodeo, a Mexican rodeo and multiple Native American displays. The show reminds us that we need agriculture, and the industry depends on people from every walk of life.
Regular and prospective attendees call it “The Super Bowl of stock shows,” and that’s no exaggeration.
This year, the Stock Show attracted attendees from 48 states and 32 foreign countries, generating at least $120 million in direct benefit for Colorado’s economy. It means more money in the pockets of Colorado hotels, restaurants, countless small businesses and workers in nearly all segments of our economy.
While benefiting all of Colorado, the Stock Show rewards individuals for excellence in their ability to manage, befriend and care for animals.
Friday night, heading into the show’s last weekend, Colorado teenager Justin Pfannebecker sold his grand championship steer for a record-breaking $200,000. He’s the first Colorado teenager to win the steer grand championship in a century.
Pfannebecker plans to use the money for tuition and other expenses when he attends the prestigious Texas A&M University. It’s amazing what one fine bovine can provide.
Colorado teenager Karsyn Fetzer also cashed in big, earning a $75,000 bid from Occidental Petroleum for her Reserve Grand Champion hog, “Lil G.” She, like Pfannebecker and other young people in the competition, will put the money toward higher education.
Each day of this event improves the lives of contestants and attendees and reminds us where our food comes from. It does not grow in the warehouses of supermarkets and restaurants. It comes from men, women and children working the fields and prairies of the country’s vast rural spaces.
As we pointed out before this year’s Stock Show, federal data show agriculture leads Colorado’s economy by a long shot. Fresh beef cuts make up 7.3% of state exports. Combining fresh beef with exports of boneless frozen beef, ham, bone-in frozen beef cuts and nonham cuts of pork, Colorado’s livestock agriculture accounts for 17.1% of Colorado exports. Nothing else comes close. And none of that includes our world-renowned lamb, cantaloupe, peaches and corn.
Plans are well underway for substantial expansion of the Stock Show’s facilities, which span an area north, south and beneath Interstate 70. It is an investment well worth making to continue expanding and showcasing farming, ranching and rich rural traditions that define Colorado’s past and future.
