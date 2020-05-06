Every day it’s in the news: confirmed coronavirus cases are spiking, and with that, horror stories of hospitals overflowing with patients and emergency centers running out of critical supplies. Our doctors are being called to the frontlines of a global pandemic — they’re working nonstop, quarantining themselves from family and friends, and putting their lives in jeopardy so they can provide for patients. Anyone could attest to the fact that this crisis is straining our health-care system, and these heroes need help.
Fortunately, there are more than 5,800 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in America that could offer invaluable assistance. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, ASCs provided same-day outpatient procedures such as cataract surgery or gallbladder removal. Now, these centers have equipment, space, and trained medical staff that could be utilized in the fight against COVID-19. This includes anesthesia machines that can be repurposed as ventilators, floor space for patient beds, and medical teams that are capable of intubating patients and easing the burden on overworked emergency providers.
ASCs could be an essential asset for our hospitals, doctors, and the nation as a whole. However, many ASCs have already been forced to close their doors. To comply with local and state government stay-at-home orders, a majority of patients have been required to cancel scheduled procedures. Accordingly, ASCs have experienced sharp drops in patient volume, with some providers reporting decreases of up to 80 percent.
They are not alone in this challenge. A new Medical Group Management Association survey found that 97 percent of physician practices have experienced a negative financial impact due to coronavirus. Because of steep revenue losses, 48 percent have been forced to temporarily furlough staff, and 22 percent have had to make permanent layoffs. By May, these figures are projected to increase to 60 percent and 36 percent, respectively.
Congress has thus far done little to help. The Small Business Administration loans do not apply to a significant portion of ASCs, as many operate in partnership with larger hospitals. While facility closures could be devastating for coronavirus patients today, this is a larger problem that could plague patients years from now. Absent Congressional support — and direct funding for ASCs in the next stimulus bill — these facilities may never recover or reopen.
The consequences of losing ASCs would be dire. Since their inception in 1970, ASCs have completely transformed the outpatient experience for millions of Americans. Prior to the first ASC, nearly all surgeries were performed in hospitals, and month-long waits for appointments were common. ASC services are highly cost-effective, while providing patients the comfort and flexibility provided by specialized facilities tailored to their needs.
If medical providers aren’t able to remain financially solvent throughout this unprecedented crisis, patients with critical needs unrelated to COVID-19 — such as cancer or chronic back pain — will have nowhere to turn. When local states of emergency are lifted around the country and patients need to once again schedule procedures that have been postponed — already permitted in Colorado since April 26 — we must ensure that trusted facilities within their communities are still standing. We’ve seen what it looks like when hospitals are exceeding maximum capacity and simply don’t have space for patients.
The United States has fewer than 6,200 hospitals nationwide. Supporting ASCs and enabling them to remain operational throughout the COVID-19 crisis could nearly double the number of facilities available, providing vital relief for our hospitals, doctors on the frontlines, and patients. Congress should be doing everything in its power to support these essential facilities — both now and long after the pandemic is behind us. I strongly Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner to include ASCs in any future COVID-19 relief efforts.
Colette Martinez lives in Aurora and is a patient coordinator at SCL Health, a nonprofit healthcare provider.
