Tuesday is the final day to play a role in determining the future of Colorado Springs. Individuals have no more influence, and play no higher role in democracy, than voting for who will lead the community they live in.
The Gazette believes voters should conduct due diligence before voting, so they know which candidates best represent their interests and visions for the city’s future. The Gazette’s editorial board researched all 12 candidates in the mayoral race, 11 candidates running for three at-large City Council seats and two candidates running for the city’s District 3 council race.
The board also examined a ballot question asking whether taxpayers want to extend the Trails and Open Space (TOPS) Tax. A “yes” vote on the TOPS tax would continue the 0.1% sales tax — set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025 — 20 years to Dec. 31, 2045.
Most candidates are running on platforms emphasizing wise water use and smart growth. The Gazette chose those candidates who seemed most dedicated to centrist solutions that allow for smart growth — the kind we need for affordable housing for young adults — while fully respecting our limitations of water and the need to protect other natural resources.
This is a “mail-in” election but don’t be discouraged by the wording. Those who did not mail ballots before the deadline of guaranteed receipt by the City Clerk can fill out ballots and drop them off at any city polling location until 7 p.m. sharp Tuesday. Election officials plan to count all ballots dropped of at or before 7 p.m.
Please see our endorsements below and information on drop-off balloting locations. Please vote with all your heart and mind to make this great city better.
ENDORSEMENTS
Mayor
Wayne Williams
City Council at-large
Lynette Crow-Iverson
David Leinweber
Brian Risley
City Council District 3
Michelle Talarico
Ballot Issue 1: Extending the TOPS Tax for Colorado Springs
Yes
Ballot drop-off locations:
• City Administration Building
30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101
Election Day drop-off between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 24/7
24/7 Ballot boxes (until 7 p.m. Tuesday)
• Bear Creek Park, Community Garden
2002 Creek Crossing
• Black Forest Park-n-ride
7503 Black Forest Road
• Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
13071 Bass Pro Drive
• Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate
2007 Southgate Road
• Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex
3275 Aker Drive
• Citadel Mall Northside
750 Citadel Drive E.
• Colorado Springs Senior Center
1514 North Hancock Ave.
• Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center
3920 Dublin Blvd.
• El Paso County Citizens Service Center
1675 West Garden of the Gods Road
• El Paso County Downtown-Centennial Hall
200 South Cascade Ave.
• El Paso County Fort Carson Branch
6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525
• El Paso County North-Union Town Center Branch
8830 North Union Blvd.
• El Paso County Southeast-Powers Branch
5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100
• First and Main
New Center Point
• Leon Young Sports Complex
1335 S. Chelton Road
• Pikes Peak Regional Development Center
2880 International Circle
• PPSC (Centennial Campus)
5675 S. Academy Blvd.
• PPSC (Rampart Range)
2070 lnterquest Pkwy.
• PPLD-East Library
1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• PPLD-Library 21c
1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Rocky Mountain Calvary
4285 N. Academy Blvd.
• Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving & Storage
6805 Corporate Drive
• UCCS — Kraemer Family Library
1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
• Vista Grande Baptist Church
5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.
• Wilson Ranch Pool
2335 Allegheny Drive
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.