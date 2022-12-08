Inflation and high interest form the DNA of this year’s Christmas Grinch. What Grinchonomics taketh away, Whoville can give by back. Simply donate to The Empty Stocking Fund of Gazette Charities and the El Pomar Foundation to grow the power of every dollar given.
As the cost of borrowed money rises and the value of it drops, for a variety of reasons, everyone feels it. Yet, economic hardships take their highest toll on those with the least. Households living paycheck to paycheck cannot buy Christmas trees and toys as their grocery costs, energy bills and rents go up.
For those fortunate enough to donate, inflation reduces the average size and value of their gifts. A Gazette news story on Wednesday reported a 38% year-over-year increase in donors during Tuesday’s Colorado Gives Day — a 24-hour campaign to raise money for 3,400 nonprofits.
Despite an inspiring increase in donors, the $53.2 million raised was down from $55 million a year ago. Adjusted for inflation, the decline is nearly $900,000 at a time when recipients need more, not less.
Perhaps the Grinch-like economy inspires more of us to give, as most Americans have friends, relatives and neighbors who struggle to make ends meet. Because of high prices, people with the best intentions have less to give as they spend more on their food, fuel and other necessities.
It is easier to give during good economic times, but more important when the going gets tough.
Faith and wisdom passed throughout the ages tell us the immeasurable value giving. It is a social lube that reduces the wear and tear of hardship. We are to love and help strangers by removing obstacles to comfort and peace. We must provide that which improves and sustains individuals and families.
As quoted in Acts 20:35, Jesus says “It’s more blessed to give than receive”
The Jewish mitzvah “tzedakah” says donors benefit as much or more than their recipients.
“Zakat,” meaning charity, is the Third Pillar of Islam.
Charities are easy to find. The challenge involves discovering those which help the most. Too often a donated dollar loses 30 cents or more to overhead. That does not occur with The Empty Stocking Fund, which ensures every donated dollar grows by up to 45% with matching funds. A better hedge against inflation is difficult to find.
The fund assists at least 20 reputable southern Colorado nonprofits. The organizations help veterans; homeless children and families; parents, grandparents and grandchildren with illnesses; and almost anyone else who suffers. The Empty Stocking Fund brings joy and normalcy to people who take nothing for granted this time of year.
Because of inflation and soaring credit rates, those with the means to give should donate like never before. In today’s economic climate, a charity needs at least $78,000 more to equal the value of $1 million last year. Merely meeting last year’s thresholds in constant dollars will not suffice, because more people are in need.
Protect desperate families from 29% credit card lenders that prey before the winter holidays. Let’s keep those who suffer from going without food for holiday meals. Fund The Empty Stocking Fund with donations big and small.
Don’t let Grinchonomics spoil the holidays for anyone in need.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
EDITOR’S NOTE: Make a secure donation at www.fillanemptystocking.org Call 719-476-1673 to make a credit card or stock donation. Make check payable to the Empty Stocking Fund and mail to P.O. Box 910942, Denver, CO 80291-0942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.