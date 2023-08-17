Many people are surprised when they learn about the technological advancements that have taken place in Colorado’s agricultural industry. My fourth-generation family farm, and farmers across the state, are deploying the latest equipment and software — from autonomous vehicles to electronic yield and planting tracking — to help our industry continue to feed America and countries across the globe.
Last month, CSU Extension hosted an event where demonstrators showcased the latest in automated farming technology, which is deploying AI, lasers and machine learning to accomplish tasks that have traditionally been done by hand, such as weeding. On our farm, we utilize innovative technologies like these and others such as soil moisture probes for precise water delivery and Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) drone technology to detect stressed crops, soil health and boost efficiency and sustainability. Widescale adoption of precision ag technologies has been made possible by the significant rural broadband investments that have recently been enacted, allowing farmers to produce more with less.
Stay up to speed: Sign-up for daily opinion in your inbox Monday-Friday
Policymakers should maintain a clear path toward further innovations in this space. Any effort to legislate or litigate issues in the tech space must avoid unintended consequences for the innovative technology that has reshaped our agricultural community. Legislation and political lawsuits that would impede the ability of American technology companies to continue developing and deploying the latest digital tools may seem harmless from afar. However, in practice, they could have a negative impact on farmers and other rural stakeholders that rely on these tools every day.
Colorado farmers take great pride in the role we play in putting food on Americans’ tables. Public officials should be making it easier — not harder — for us to fulfill this mission.
Brett Arnusch
Farmer and water management professional
Keenesburg
Send us your feedback: Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.