In this June 27, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain outside the police department in Aurora, Colo. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, that a grand jury has returned a 32-count indictment charging three Aurora police officers and two paramedics, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges for each.