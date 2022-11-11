Concerning the election that just passed, a few observations:
The “red wave," anticipated even by Democrats, did not come to pass, at least not to the magnitude expected. By any accounting, this election cycle offered everything needed for a broad and decisive Republican victory — a deeply unpopular Democratic president in Joe Biden, an incompetent administration, record high inflation, rising crime rates, broad uncertainty. All the recipe for another 2010-style “shellacking."
Except for the lingering, pernicious influence of Donald Trump.
Seldom has there been such a clear, singular reason for a disappointing electoral showing by one party. In most of the places where Trump-endorsed neophytes and celebrities were offered to the voters, they were either rejected or seriously under-performed. There is no reason, for instance, that in this environment Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Georgia and Arizona should not be sending Republicans to the Senate. What the voters are saying is that they are tired of celebrity candidates, and that they want responsible, adult leaders to represent them.
There was some good news, however. Florida is now a solidly Republican state, with early and decisive wins by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio. DeSantis’ overwhelming victory not only validates his handling of the state during COVID and the policies he put in place, but also may serve to cement him as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nominee — the figure on whose shoulders will be the responsibility to displace Trump. Indeed, this midterm ought to be the pivotal moment where the cult of Trump is finally purged from the ranks of the GOP, much like the Birch Society was in the 1950s.
Other silver linings: Nancy Pelosi will lose her Speaker’s gavel, as at the time I write this it still appears as though the Republicans will reclaim control of the House, if not by the comfortable margin they should. Stacey Abrams has finally realized that she lost, again, to Brian Kemp; Beto O’Rourke may now be convinced to do something else with his life; and in most places (note the qualifier) where Republican primary voters did the right thing and put up normal, adult, non-Trump-aligned candidates, those did well — think Governor’s Kemp, DeSantis and Ohio’s Mike DeWine.
That was less evident here. The trend in Colorado continues left, and there is now no lingering ambiguity concerning whether or not the state is “blue." It is among the bluest, most solidly Democratic in the nation, ranking now with California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Connecticut and New York. The transition is as solid and complete to the left as Florida’s is to the right.
Trump’s influence was a factor here too, as elsewhere, explaining why if Lauren Boebert does retain her seat in the heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District, it will be by only a couple dozen-or-so votes. But in general, Colorado Republicans put up good candidates. They were qualified, adult candidates who were solid on the issues. They were professional, well-spoken, didn't give in to election conspiracies and weren't beholden to the graven image of Trump. And many of them still lost. It is an irrational act, of course, to punish solid conservative candidates like Joe O’Dea, Barb Kirkmeyer, Tim Walsh and Colin Larson for the deceptions and petulance of Donald Trump, but democratic justice is neither orderly nor rational.
The question in Colorado now is how the majority Democrats — whose own intra-party divisions are now primed to ignite — will govern effectively. The Democrats are emboldened, and rightly so, and will be tempted to disconnect the train’s brakes in pursuit of a radically leftist agenda. But a few things for them to consider: Republicans, even in their diminished capacity, still represent a sizeable portion of the state, geographically and otherwise. Political dynasties don’t last forever, and while it is generally supposed that Trump and Dobbs are the principal causes of the current Republican humiliations, the issues of lingering inflation, looming recession, a pending energy crisis, crime, social disorder, failing schools and growing American military weakness are not going away. And all will be made worse by the policies espoused by the left wing of the party. Adult Democrats, seeking input and collaboration with adult Republicans in pursuit of good policy is good governance, if that’s the aim.
So the slide in Colorado continues — more Democrats, fewer Republicans. But adversity fuels change, and it is still possible that overreach could dump the wind from the Democrat’s sails and set the Republican Party up for a resurrection. The ingredients are there. What is missing — what has been missing in Colorado for some time — is a top person, a clear, uniting leader. Ronald Reagan was that in the 1970s when the GOP was written off after Watergate. Perhaps he or she is there, among the survivors elected last Tuesday. If not, the slide will continue.
Kelly Sloan is a political and public affairs consultant and a recovering journalist based in Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.