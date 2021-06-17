The state, like much of the nation, is encountering a serious employment issue. It’s not the traditional unemployment problems — those of either not enough jobs for available workers, or not enough workers for available jobs; this is a unique situation where the available workers simply don’t want the abundantly available jobs.
And nor is this a sector-specific problem. Virtually everyone, I wager, is rather acutely aware of the situation as it pertains to restaurants and other service industries which simply can’t get people to come back to work, leaving the faithfully loyal existing staff stretched thin. It is a similar story in construction, manufacturing, and other industries as well. The economy has rebounded, people want to purchase goods and services, and employers are at their wit’s end trying to hire and retain enough workers to service the demand.
Why should this be so? The empirically obvious answer: government policies have made it more profitable for many to stay home.
Among the federal government’s hyper-Keynesian post-pandemic economic policy – the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – was an extension of an extra $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits into September. The argument was made that this was necessary as COVID-inspired unemployment was expected to remain high into the fall. (In fact, the argument was made by some that these benefits should be made permanent, because there is no bad idea in Washington that cannot be made worse by making it eternal.)
Reality, as it generally is, was much different, as the economy rebounded faster than almost anyone who doesn’t understand Say’s Law predicted. Jobs are abundant, to the point where we find ourselves in an odd circumstance; the latest Labor Department figures reveal that there are 9.3 million unfilled jobs out there waiting to be filled by the nearly equal 9 million unemployed.
The problem is not just the superfluous UI benefits alone. A major part of the issue is the often-overlooked fact that social welfare is rarely considered in its aggregate. A recent study released by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity did the sums, and the figures are arresting. Looking at the states (like Colorado) which still opt to pay their unemployed the supplemental $300 per week, adding up all of the available array of state-and-federal welfare subsidies, and translating that into wage-and-salary equivalent figures, they find that the average – average – combined welfare payments in Colorado to a family of four where both parents are unemployed comes to $70,101, or $18 per hour. And the maximum? For the same family who can take advantage of every potentially available benefit? $117,568 ($29 per hour).
William F. Buckley wrote, way back in 1965, that “a welfare program ceases to operate in the community interest when it… encourages participation as a permanent condition, rather than as an expedient to be terminated as quickly as possible through gainful employment or other form of private support.” The purpose of unemployment insurance, as other welfare programs, is to be a temporary remedy providing financial relief until the opportunity for self-sustenance through labor re-presents itself. During the height of the COVID pandemic, there was a plausible (though not inarguable) case to be made for higher public benefits, both to ward off the effects of pandemic-induced unemployment and as an incentive to stay at home in order to minimize the spread of the virus. But that justification has vanished.
The illusion promoted by the economically tone-deaf is that the solution lies not in removing a no-longer needed benefit that is posing unsustainable economic consequences, but to merely raise wages. What this means, of course, is higher prices, coming at the same time as the government spending spree – part of which is dedicated to incentivizing workers to stay home and spark this artificial wage-and-price hike – is already unleashing the kraken of inflation. Similar myopic thinking is behind what seems to be the states preferred option – that of actually paying people to go take available jobs.
A far more economically sound approach would be to do what 25 other states so far have done and opt out of the extra $300-per-week UI payments. Of course, it is politically much easier to offer someone a check than an acid-dose of reality. It is useful here to remind ourselves that even John Stuart Mill, the bard of the universal franchise, wrote that, of course, noon should be permitted to vote who is moved other than to promote the commonweal.
Charles Murray once pointed out that the effect of government on welfare was to institutionalize unemployment and sloth. So we are seeing. It is business owners who are currently being gored by the institutionalization of unemployment, and so will be all of us as political expediency continues to undermine the commonweal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.