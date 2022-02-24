Canadians, aside from the usual rabble of leftists that one finds anywhere in the world, are not especially known for protesting all that much. But apparently when we do, it becomes news.
The Canadian Trucker Protest had become less about the protest itself and the grievances it was meant to air, and much more about Prime Minister Trudeau’s wildly inappropriate response to it.
Trudeau tried vigorously to paint the protest as “violent and racist." What nonsense. It had grown to become a bit obnoxious, perhaps, certainly disruptive (which is the point), but there was none of the property damage, looting, fires, rocks, Molotov cocktails, or scores of injured police officers that occurred during the Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots of the summer of 2020; nor was there any attempt to storm the Parliament buildings, akin to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. For that matter, there was far less damage done than in any of the numerous blockades and attacks on natural gas pipeline projects in the country over the past several years.
And yet, Trudeau saw fit to invoke the Emergencies Act, designed to only be brought into effect in the event of an actual national emergency — an existential threat to Canadian security, sovereignty, and lives — to bring about an end to it. This is not a trivial issue.
What started as a pushback from truck drivers frustrated with the federal government’s vaccine requirement to re-enter the country, quickly grew to a more general opposition to the bevy of mandates, shutdowns and restrictions imposed on Canadians under the aegis of the pandemic. It helps to put the frustration in perspective; compared to most of the United States, COVID restrictions were more severe and longer lasting in Canada. Part of the reason was that Canada’s government-administered single-payer health system is perpetually on the verge of being overrun, pandemic or not. So when something like COVID-19 hits, the panic gripping the hospital system is more acute.
But Canadians are generally a freedom-loving people, and the various restrictions, which looked increasingly arbitrary and less-than-useful, began to wear thin. The truck convoy gave them a rare opportunity to vent the frustration which is generally pent up, almost as a point of national pride.
Granted, it had reached a point where the disruption had started to become more obnoxious than endearing, and the trade implications of blocking the border crossings were starting to erode the public sympathy the protest had garnered. And certainly there were laws broken — blocking roads and border crossings, civil parking and noise violations and the like. But that’s what normal laws and police are for. If a peaceful protest crosses the line, whether it be into violence like on Jan. 6 or the BLM riots, or relatively minor infractions like in Ottawa, the police have a duty.
What Trudeau did went far beyond that, and unnecessarily so. The Emergencies Act was brought into being in 1987 as a replacement for the War Measures Act — a discredited instrument the current PM’s father invoked in 1970 against the Front de libération du Québec, which was at least a bonafide (if rather amateurish) terrorist group. The 1987 act was quite specific that it was to be used only in an actual national emergency, defined as the “threat or use of acts of serious violence against persons or property that seriously endangers the lives, health, or safety” of Canadians, and which “exceeds the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it” and which furthermore “cannot be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada.”
It takes a particularly elastic imagination to stuff the trucker protest into those boxes. Local police did not need a suspension of normal laws to be able to remove blockades, tow illegally-parked vehicles and disperse or arrest any protestors who were becoming unruly. Current law covered all of that.
The most egregious, and potent, part of the Emergencies Act was the power it gave the federal government over individual financial accounts, allowing the Trudeau government to freeze bank accounts and cancel insurance policies without even a nod to any form of due process, as well as require all crowdfunding platforms and payment service providers to register with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (“Fintrac”), and report “large and suspicious transactions." At a press conference last Friday, Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland announced that many of those measures would be made permanent.
The cautionary tales, as applicable in Colorado as Ontario, are that:
- The temptation for the government to misuse extraordinary emergency measures — necessary in a true emergency —as a convenient weapon against political adversaries is almost too much to pass up.
- Financial regulations will become the preferred weapon of governments seeking to crush free speech of political opponents
- And freedom is fragile, and not only in places like China, Cuba, Russia, Iran and North Korea.
This, after all, took place in Canada, the true north strong and… whatever it is now.
Kelly Sloan is a political and public affairs consultant and a recovering journalist based in Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.