A report came out last week from the Office of Independent Monitor for the City of Denver, criticizing the Denver Police Department over its response to mob violence last summer. The chair of the Denver Police Citizen Oversight Board called the report’s findings “extremely troubling” and said it raises questions about the appropriate use of force in response to … protests.
He’s right, though probably not in the way he thinks he is. What is troubling is that some in positions of authority will actually take it seriously.
The report, requested by the Denver City Council back in June, is a tendentious litany of bureaucratic minutiae, an archetype of Monday-morning-quarterbacking, excoriating the cops for not having their post-riot paperwork properly formatted. It’s rather on the order of a D-Day after-action report censuring a soldier at Omaha Beach for having missed a button.
Here are some of the egregious, Gestapo-like outrages that the report details were committed by the DPD:
1) The department did not create detailed officer rosters in the first few days of the rioting (lesson: it is far more important to assemble everyone, including out-of-town reinforcements and those called from days off, and make sure everyone’s name is spelled correctly on the right line on the right form, than making sure sufficient resources are quickly deployed as needed to protect lives and property.)
2) There were some officers here and there on the lines without body cameras. Apparently, the rules only require them to be worn by those holding the rank of sergeant or lower, but more than 20% of those deployed were above that rank! And in some cases, the cameras could not be securely attached to the gear some officers wore to protect them from knives, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and other modern expressions of the First Amendment.
The obvious reaction to this point is “so what?” If some individual officers happened to not have BWC’s, for whatever reason, it is not as though there was a lack of them around, or other video evidence that could be used to identify suspects and provide evidence of their criminal activity in the prosecutions that followed the… oh, never mind.
3) Officers sometimes did not “promptly” file Use of Force Reports. In some cases, they were filed days later; even worse, some of the reports used language that was “repetitive” and lacking in detail! (Lesson: after pulling extra shifts, hours spent being pelted with bricks, dodging fireworks, and dealing with the stress inherent with confronting a violent mob, officers should not waste time resting, refueling, and tending their injuries, but instead draft lengthy prose expressing in exquisite detail the exact dimensions of the bricks being thrown, their speed and trajectory, dominant hand of the thrower, the type, brand, and batch number of the fireworks used, identity of which officer was the likely intended target, distance in inches that said firework landed and/or exploded from that officer, a detailed map depicting the geographic locations, stance, use of the “F” word, number of piercings and/or tattoos, and sexual orientation of the (alleged) assailant, followed by an appropriately self-criticizing mea culpa explaining how their privilege and bias, exacerbated by the oppressive superstructures of capitalism and Western Civilization, led them to make the unfortunate decision to employ a tear gas canister.)
And on it goes. I was actually reluctant to write that last bit, as fun as it was, because, God help me, someone at City Hall will use it as a template.
The patent ludicrousness of this report fails to conceal the obvious missing element; it does raise questions about the appropriate use of force, namely why the DPD was not allowed to use appropriate and adequate force to quickly restore order, protect lives and property, and bring the street criminals to justice. Nor, appallingly, does it mention the 80-100 officers who were seriously injured in the course of protecting their community in the face of what the report blithely coins mere “protests”
In a speech he gave at a university in 1956, President Eisenhower remarked on how “farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil, and you're a thousand miles from the corn field.” Similarly, policing appears much easier, far more of an academic or theoretical exercise, when looked at disinterestedly from a City Hall office, shielded by time, space, and the Thin Blue Line from the violence and evil which seeks to shatter the veneer of peace and order of modern society. Easier by far than when witnessed in the dark corners hiding the worst of society, where our police officers are called upon, every day, at all hours, to enter.
The next time the independent monitor wishes to review police actions, he might want to join them on the line in order to know just what he is reviewing. Of course, one suspects that he was worried about being hospitalized by a peaceful expression of the First Amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.