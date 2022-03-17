A few weeks ago, the bodies of five young people, three women and two men aged between 24 and 32, were found dead in an apartment in Commerce City, a working-class suburb in the Denver metro area. They perished almost immediately and simultaneously, of overdoses brought on by the partaking of cocaine, laced (probably unknowingly), with fentanyl. They are five more tallies on the gestating list of people dying from this deadly imported drug.
The statistics are grim, and particularly for Colorado where fentanyl’s grip has been especially cruel; deaths from fentanyl in the state have shot up 382% since 2019. Last year illegal fentanyl killed 709 Coloradans, compared to 64 in 2015. Colorado is among the top five states where fentanyl deaths since 2015 have not only increased the fastest, but by more than 1,000%.
It is becoming intrinsically and tragically clear that whatever Colorado is doing with regards to fentanyl isn’t working; and what Colorado is doing is decriminalizing it. In 2019, the state legislature passed a law reducing the possession of up to four grams of any drug — including fentanyl — to a misdemeanor. To put that in perspective, four grams of fentanyl is enough to kill as many as 2,000 people; that’s an entire small town — or everyone you have come into contact with this week, several times over. It’s the equivalent of someone having a semi-truck full of cocaine and claiming it is for “personal use.”
One entirely predictable consequence of this law has been drug dealers carrying no more than four grams of the poison on their persons while peddling their encapsulated death on the street, an amount which is more than enough to sell at any one time. All they now have to fear from the law is a ticket.
The justification offered for this was "criminal-justice reform" — the trope that "The War on Drugs" unjustly criminalized people for simply choosing a different way to unwind than those of us who, say, like a glass of Bordeaux in the evening. Whether or not there may be some merit to that argument as it relates to marijuana, it is foolish when talking about a substance as deadly as fentanyl.
For too long the official response to the opioid problem has been to lower the hammer on pharmaceutical companies that produce legal opioids, used legitimately by the medical profession to control intractable pain. The accumulated data tells us that this approach is not working. The problem has migrated far beyond that of pain patients getting hooked on OxyContin after an injury or surgery. Fentanyl, which is flooding the streets, killing people and helping propel all sorts of other crimes, is a synthetic narcotic made up of ingredients most often procured in China, mixed together in Mexico into pill form, and smuggled across the border before infesting just about every city in the nation — often mixed with other, less malignant drugs. The nation’s Attorneys General could sue every pharmaceutical company into oblivion and it wouldn’t make any difference in this fight.
Fentanyl has become among the most pressing of public safety concerns, coinciding with a time when liberal antipathy toward policing and law enforcement has exacerbated crime in some parts of the country to levels not seen since the 1990s. In the Denver Metro area, car thefts, for instance, have increased 113% since 2019, and Colorado held the dubious honor of being the state with the most car thefts per-capita in 2020. Other types of property crime have gone up at similar rates as well, as has violent crime. The fentanyl trade, now virtually unhindered due to the latitudinarian approach to drug laws adopted by the state, is the single largest driver of these crimes.
The progressive approach — decriminalization, pursuit of measures such as “safe” injection sites, and the like — has failed, as the ascendant body count indicates. We have learned, or ought to have, a few things from the unsuccessful War on Drugs, including that addressing the issue of demand must be part of the solution — but not to the exclusivity of all else. Resources need to be directed at education, prevention and rehabilitation, but also toward enforcement, and laws need to be strengthened to give police the tools they need to fight this scourge. If arrest is the only way (and it often is) to get an addict into treatment, then so be it. The alternatives, masquerading as compassion, only augment the problem, and while we congratulate ourselves on achieving enlightened policing reform, the death toll mounts.
Kelly Sloan is a political and public affairs consultant and a recovering journalist based in Denver.
