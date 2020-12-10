A large part of what President Trump is hopping about arguing ad nauseum is that the candidate who won certain states' elections should not receive those statess electoral votes. Colorado’s progressives, and a plurality of its voters, agree with him.
Because that was exactly what they argued for with Proposition 113, chaining Colorado to the National Popular Vote Compact, if and when it becomes a real thing.
I have written in previous columns about the bewildered logic behind the NPV and the mooring to the tabloid-version of history that undergirds opposition to the Electoral College, and there is no point in rehashing those arguments here. It shall suffice, for purpose of reminder, to say that 113 aimed to surreptitiously do away with the Electoral College and state autonomy in presidential elections by replacing the state’s popular vote for electors with their assignment based on the national popular vote total, effectively driving presidential campaign resources away from the “fly-over” mass of the country to the densely populated urban accumulations on the coasts.
Championing this concept has been a liberal cause celebre for some time now, mainly because it seeks to dismantle an existing and workable institution and, for the left, institutions are there to dismantle. But the cause took on a more practical aspect over the last several years; not only inasmuch as it feeds into popular progressive narratives, but out of the concrete sense that adopting the NPV would help ensure more or less permanent Democratic electoral victories.
Ironically, adoption of the NPV may prove counterproductive to the Democrats.
Among the effects of substituting the Electoral College for the NPV will be the energizing of extremism. Most of the maddest of the madcap progressive congeries come from the urban areas, from where the likes of AOC originate — or, more locally, think Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca or Denver school board member Tay Anderson. Nationalizing the presidential elections per NPV will inflate the influence of the more radical urban Democrats. If this last election illustrated anything for the national Democratic Party, it is that they are facing a serious problem on their left flank (as, to be sure, Republicans periodically face from the far right). The NPV could accelerate this encroachment of fanaticism into the mainstream Democratic Party, which could risk consigning it to fringe status.
An NPV system would also lend credence to the (mostly) spurious allegations of fraud and election tampering that have clung parasitically to both the 2016 and 2020 elections, from either side. As the estimable Andrew McCarthy wrote recently in National Review, the diffusion built into our election system — 50 state elections rather than one national one — is the greatest and most effective defense against both foreign election intervention (as the Democrats tried claiming in 2016) and systemic fraud, as the Trump campaign is trying to claim now.
Paradoxically, there is something of an anti-democratic nature to the NPV movement as well. Let’s face it, Prop, 113, the legislative act which prompted it, and the NPV movement which spurred that, were little more than a bill of attainder against the 2016 election of Donald Trump, much as the 22nd Amendment (no third term) was against FDR. Wails of “disenfranchisement” can be heard from all corners, depending on circumstance, or whose ox is being gored. Consider this: in 2004, were the U.S. under the NPV system so admiringly extolled by today’s Democrats (not to mention by many on the left following the 2000 election), California’s 55 electoral votes would have gone to George W. Bush, even though John Kerry won the state by some 1.2 million. Do you think a few Bay area liberals might have felt a twinge of disenfranchisement?
Of course, it’s not 2004 anymore, and Democrats are counting on California to continue to dominate the popular vote nationally for decades to come. Remember on election night, Donald Trump was leading in the national popular vote until California’s polls reported. In 2016, California accounted entirely for Hillary Clinton’s popular vote win. But as McCarthy points out in the same article, California is hemorrhaging population, and nothing in politics is set in stone.
And what about unity? It’s a rather vacuous concept anyways, but if the argument was one of cultivating a unified national plurality under a single national vote, it’s a crushingly false one. No president since Reagan in 1984 has even approached the 60% mark in popular vote nationwide. No President since H.W. Bush (that is, W’s father) has even broken 53%; Obama came closest with 52.9-something in 2008, before netting a mere 51% in 2012, the same hairs-breadth margin as Biden this year. Bill Clinton did not break 50% in either of his runs. If unity is the goal, it’s not looking good for the NPV.
The president’s post-election antics are, in my view, as spurious, baseless and damaging as those pursued with fanatical hysteria by some Democrats after the 2016 election. But progressives who decry Trump’s calling for states to overturn their own popular elections should remember how much time and treasure they devoted into advocating for just that.
